Patients’ experiences and satisfaction with health care: results of a questionnaire study of specific aspects of care

Evaluation of healthcare provision is essential in the ongoing assessment and consequent quality improvement of medical services. Traditionally, assessments have ignored the reports of patients in preference to technical and physiological reports of outcome. More recently, however, healthcare systems have sought to achieve a balance in services that offer not only clinically effective and evidence based care, but which are also judged by patients as acceptable and beneficial.1 Health care which improves health only in some limited technical sense, but does not improve the quality or length of life, is not likely to be viewed as beneficial by patients.2 Interest has therefore grown not only in the assessment of treatment interventions by patients, but in the systematic evaluation of the delivery of that care.3 Most significantly, attempts have been made to determine the features of patient care that are likely to influence patient satisfaction.

Patient satisfaction is not a clearly defined concept, although most typically it appears to represent attitudes to care or aspects of care.4 While numerous questionnaires have been developed which ask people to rate aspects of care, such an approach has limitations. Attitudes to services do not tell us very much about the nature of those services. Surveys of patient satisfaction tend to elicit very positive ratings which are not sensitive to specific problems in the quality of care delivery. It has been argued that questionnaires should attempt to measure patients’ experiences of their care, and then determine how such experiences are related to satisfaction.5 Patient satisfaction questionnaires have been criticised for failing to discriminate effectively between good and bad practice as they rarely ask patients about the value to them of their treatment.6 The Picker Institute has developed instruments which seek detailed information on patients’ experiences of health care.7,8 These questionnaires are focused on specific dimensions of patient care—including information and communication, coordination of care, respect of patient preferences, involvement of family and friends, and continuity and transition. The questionnaires do not ask if patients are satisfied with these aspects of care but, instead, whether certain processes and events occurred during the course of a specific episode of care. Not only do the Picker instruments avoid asking if patients were satisfied with their care, but they address issues of particular salience to patients. The content of the measures is built upon qualitative in depth interviews with patients and focus groups. The questions included in the Picker survey reported here have been chosen to reflect concerns of patients.

The purpose of this study was (1) to determine what factors are most likely to influence satisfaction with care and willingness to recommend hospital services to others and (2) to explore the extent to which satisfaction is a meaningful indicator of patients’ experience of healthcare services.

METHODS Picker survey of patient experiences questionnaire The conceptual basis and design of Picker questionnaires has been described elsewhere.9 The development of the initial instrument was undertaken at the Picker Institute in Boston, USA. Questions to be included in the instrument were devised on the basis of a literature review and in depth interviews and focus groups with patients to determine their priorities, and these were reviewed and put in questionnaire format by an expert advisory group. This produced a pilot version of the instrument which was tested using cognitive interviews with patients, and then redrafted and piloted. This instrument has subsequently been used extensively in the USA since 1987, and formed the basis of the instrument used in the survey reported here. The appropriateness of the measure in the UK context was evaluated before its use. Patients, interviewed using focus groups, reported very similar concerns to those expressed in the USA, except that the issue of paying medical bills was not raised.10 The original measure was therefore modified by removing questions on payment and ensuring that the wording of questions in the UK version was semantically equivalent in that used in the US. An expert group of healthcare researchers, managers, and clinicians undertook this adaptation which was then assessed by patients in cognitive interviews in which they were asked to complete the measure and, while doing so, to comment on their understanding of the questions. The questionnaire comprises 40 items which measure seven core dimensions: information and education; coordination of care; physical comfort; emotional support; respect for patient preferences; involvement of family/friends; and continuity of care. Each item is coded for statistical analysis as a dichotomous “problem score”, indicating either the presence or absence of a problem. A problem is defined as an aspect of health care that could, in the eyes of the patient, be improved upon. An example of questions in the instrument and how they are coded as problem scores appears in fig 1⇓. Each domain is then scored from 0 (no reported problems) to 100 (all items coded as a problem). Figure 1 Example items of those included in the questionnaire. Black boxes indicate responses coded as a “problem”. A further two items were also included in the questionnaire booklet: the first (referred to as the “satisfaction” item) asked patients to rate their overall evaluation of care on a 5 point scale (with response categories of poor, fair, good, very good, and excellent). The second (referred to as the “recommendation” item) asked patients if they would recommend the hospital to others on a 3 point scale (with possible response categories of yes, yes probably, and no). Study design The data were collected by a commissioned postal survey of patients undertaken in 1999. Questionnaires were mailed within 1 month of discharge to the homes of patients aged 18 and over. Nine provider units were surveyed, covering five specialities in five hospitals in one NHS trust in Scotland. The patients were randomly selected from the Hospital Information System stratified by provider unit, age, and sex. The sample size was based on previous experience of Picker survey instruments which suggested that approximately 300 respondents per provider unit would lead to narrow 95% confidence intervals around individual item scores, assuming an average problem rate per item of 25%.11 Assuming a response rate of 60–65%, a sample size of 450 questionnaires per provider unit would produce more than sufficient data for analysis, leading to a planned total of 4050 questionnaires being mailed. However, the number of elderly patients admitted and discharged during the period of the study was small and hence the total number of questionnaires mailed was slightly less at 3592. Two reminders were sent to non-responders; 2249 (65%) questionnaires were returned. Statistical analysis Residuals were checked for normality to ensure that regression analysis could be performed on the data. Normality was checked by graphing the normal probability plot which did not detect any significant departure from normality. The regression analysis was undertaken to determine which of the seven dimensions of the Picker questionnaire (together with age, self-reported health, and sex) appeared to be significantly associated with patient satisfaction as the dependent variable. To determine whether assessment of global satisfaction provides an optimistic picture of healthcare experiences and consequently underestimates the number of problems encountered, the number of responses indicating problems on the Picker questionnaire was broken down by overall satisfaction ratings. All correlations reported are Spearman coefficients.

RESULTS The data set contained 2249 respondents, 1186 (52.7%) women and 1029 (45.8%) men. Thirty four (1.5%) respondents did not answer the question relating to sex. The mean (SD) age was 60.9 (18.0) years (range 18–98). 920 (40.9%) were planned admissions and 1116 (49.6%) were emergency admissions. The specialties under which patients were admitted are shown in table 1⇓. Table 1 Admissions by specialty Table 2⇓ indicates the level of satisfaction reported by patients at their hospital visit. Most respondents described their experience as good, very good, or excellent. This finding is consistent with the results from the recommendation item in which 89.8% (n=2109) of respondents indicated they would recommend the hospital to family and friends. Not surprisingly, the results from the two items were highly correlated (rho=0.64, p<0.001; n=2182). Table 2 Patients’ satisfaction with their hospital care by willingness to recommend the hospital (n=2249) Table 3⇓ shows the mean scores on the seven dimensions of the Picker questionnaire, where zero scores indicate patients had no difficulties in the area and 100 indicates maximum problems. In general, physical comfort had the lowest (that is, the best) scores of all domains, with over 70% of respondents indicating no problems on that domain. Table 3⇓ also shows the scores of patients broken down by those who would and would not recommend the hospital. For all dimensions of the Picker questionnaire there were substantial and statistically significant differences between the two groups (p<0.001). Table 3 Patients’ evaluation of their hospital care broken down by dimensions of the Picker questionnaire (n=1846–2249) Table 4⇓ shows correlation coefficients of the dimensions of patient care, age, and self-reported health status with patient reported satisfaction with health care. Age and self-reported health status are often cited as major determinants of satisfaction and, in this instance, were found to be significantly correlated. However, the levels of correlation were low. Modest but significant correlations were found between satisfaction and overall assessment of health status (Spearman rho=0.21, p<0.001, n=955) and age (Spearman rho=0.10, p<0.002, n=941). Higher correlations were found between dimensions of the Picker survey and satisfaction. Table 5⇓ shows both standardised and unstandardised coefficients and levels of significance for age, self-reported health status, and sex (as a dummy variable), together with the seven Picker domains as independent variables and the 5 point satisfaction item as the dependent variable in a linear regression. An adjusted R2 =0.48 was achieved. The results suggest that the major determinants of patient satisfaction are physical comfort, emotional support, and respect for patient preferences (p<0.00001). Age (p<0.02), coordination of care (p<0.01), involvement of family and friends (p<0.0001), and continuity of care (p<0.001) also contributed to the model. Table 4 Spearman correlation of age, self-reported health status, and dimensions of the Picker questionnaire with global evaluation of health care and likelihood of recommending hospital to family/friends (all correlations significant at p<0.001) Table 5 Results from a multivariate linear regression showing strength of association, indicated by standardised regression coefficients and unstandardised regression coefficients (and 95% confidence intervals) between overall evaluation of care and age, self-reported health status, sex, and dimensions on the Picker questionnaire Another potential source of satisfaction is the number of items on which people report problems, so the total number of problems reported by each patient (range 0–40) was calculated. Patient overall satisfaction was highly correlated with the number of items completed (Spearman rho=0.65, p<0.001, n=969). The association of level of satisfaction with number of items completed is evident from descriptive statistics (table 6⇓). However, even those who reported their health care as “excellent” indicated problems with their inpatient care. Table 7⇓ shows the number of problems indicated on the Picker questionnaire, broken down by satisfaction. It is, for example, striking that 55.0% of patients who stated that their health care was excellent indicated four (10% of the total number of potential problems) or more problems, while 13.2% indicated 10 or more problems—that is, they indicated problems on a quarter, or more, of the questions on the Picker survey. Table 6 Number of issues affirmed as being unsatisfactory on the questionnaire broken down by overall assessment of the quality of care Table 7 Number (%) of problems indicated on the Picker survey broken down by satisfaction with care overall