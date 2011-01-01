Changes in safety attitude and relationship to decreased postoperative morbidity and mortality following implementation of a checklist-based surgical safety intervention

Contributors ABH and AAG jointly led the study and are guarantors. All authors participated in the study design, interpretation of the results, drafting and critical revision of the manuscript. ABH and SRL carried out the statistical analyses.

Abstract

Objectives To assess the relationship between changes in clinician attitude and changes in postoperative outcomes following a checklist-based surgical safety intervention.

Design Pre- and post intervention survey.

Setting Eight hospitals participating in a trial of a WHO surgical safety checklist.

Participants Clinicians actively working in the designated study operating rooms at the eight hospitals.

Survey instrument Modified operating-room version Safety Attitudes Questionnaire (SAQ).

Main outcome measures Change in mean safety attitude score and correlation between change in safety attitude score and change in postoperative outcomes, plus clinician opinion of checklist efficacy and usability.

Results Clinicians in the preintervention phase (n=281) had a mean SAQ score of 3.91 (on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 representing better safety attitude), while the postintervention group (n=257) had a mean of 4.01 (p=0.0127). The degree of improvement in mean SAQ score at each site correlated with a reduction in postoperative complication rate (r=0.7143, p=0.0381). The checklist was considered easy to use by 80.2% of respondents, while 19.8% felt that it took a long time to complete, and 78.6% felt that the programme prevented errors. Overall, 93.4% would want the checklist used if they were undergoing operation.