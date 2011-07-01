What context features might be important determinants of the effectiveness of patient safety practice interventions?

Contributors The technical expert panel included Alyce S. Adams, PhD, Peter Angood, MD, David W. Bates, MD, MSc, Len Bickman, PhD, Celia Brown, PhD, Pascale Carayon, PhD, Sir Liam Donaldson, MD, Naihua Duan, PhD, Donna O. Farley, PhD, MPH, Trisha Greenhalgh, MD, John Haughom, MD, Eileen T. Lake, PhD, RN, Richard Lilford, MB BCh, PhD, Kathleen N. Lohr, PhD, Gregg S. Meyer, MD, MSc, Marlene Miller, MD, MSc, Duncan Neuhauser, PhD, Gery Ryan, PhD, Sanjay Saint, MD, MPH, Kaveh Shojania, MD, Stephen M. Shortell, PhD, MPH, David P. Stevens, MD, and Kieran Walshe, PhD. The research reported here was supported under Contract No. HHSA-290-2009-10001C from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, US Department of Health and Human Services. The authors of this paper are responsible for its content. Statements in this paper should not be construed as endorsement by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality or the US Department of Health and Human Services.

Background Differences in contexts (eg, policies, healthcare organisation characteristics) may explain variations in the effects of patient safety practice (PSP) implementations. However, knowledge of which contextual features are important determinants of PSP effectiveness is limited and consensus is lacking on a taxonomy of which contexts matter.

Methods Iterative, formal discussions were held with a 22-member technical expert panel composed of experts or leaders in patient safety, healthcare systems, and methods. First, potentially important contextual features were identified, focusing on five PSPs. Then, two surveys were conducted to determine the context likely to influence PSP implementations.

Results The panel reached a consensus on a taxonomy of four broad domains of contextual features important for PSP implementations: safety culture, teamwork and leadership involvement; structural organisational characteristics (eg, size, organisational complexity or financial status); external factors (eg, financial or performance incentives or PSP regulations); and availability of implementation and management tools (eg, training organisational incentives). Panelists also tended to rate specific patient safety culture, teamwork and leadership contexts as high priority for assessing their effects on PSP implementations, but tended to rate specific organisational characteristic contexts as high priority only for use in PSP evaluations. Panelists appeared split on whether specific external factors and implementation/management tools were important for assessment or only description.