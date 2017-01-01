Understanding patient-centred readmission factors: a multi-site, mixed-methods study
- S Ryan Greysen1,
- James D Harrison1,
- Sunil Kripalani2,
- Eduard Vasilevskis2,
- Edmondo Robinson3,
- Joshua Metlay4,
- Jeffery L Schnipper5,
- David Meltzer6,
- Neil Sehgal7,
- Gregory W Ruhnke6,
- Mark V Williams8,
- Andrew D Auerbach1
- 1Division of Hospital Medicine, University of California, San Francisco, CA, USA
- 2Section of Hospital Medicine, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN, USA
- 3Christiana Heath Care System, Wilmington, DE, USA
- 4Division of General Internal Medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA, USA
- 5Division of General Internal Medicine, Brigham and Womens Hospital, Boston, MA, USA
- 6Section of Hospital Medicine, University of Chicago, IL, USA
- 7School of Public Health, University of California, Berkeley, CA, USA
- 8Division of Hospital Medicine, University of Kentucky, Louisville, KY, USA
- Correspondence to Dr S Ryan Greysen, Division of Hospital Medicine, UCSF, 533 Parnassus Ave, UC Hall, Suite 127A, San Francisco, California 94143, USA; ryan.greysen{at}ucsf.edu
- Received 7 July 2015
- Revised 4 December 2015
- Accepted 19 December 2015
- Published Online First 14 January 2016
Abstract
Importance Patient concerns at or before discharge inform many transitional care interventions; few studies examine patients’ perceptions of self-care and other factors related to readmission.
Objectives To characterise patient-reported or caregiver-reported factors contributing to readmission.
Design, setting and participants Cross-sectional, national study of general medicine patients readmitted within 30 days at 12 US hospitals. Interviews included multiple-choice survey and open-ended survey questions of patients or their caregivers.
Measurements Multiple-choice survey quantified post-discharge difficulty in seven domains of self-care: medication use, contacting providers, transportation, basic needs (eg, food and shelter), diet, social support and substance abuse. Open-ended responses were coded into themes that added depth to the domains above or captured additional patient-centred concerns.
Results We interviewed 1066 readmitted patients. 91% reported understanding their discharge plan; however, only 37% reported that providers asked about barriers to carrying out the plan. 52% reported experiencing difficulty in ≥1 self-care domains ranging in frequency from 22% (diet) to 7% (substance use); 26% experienced difficulty in two or more domains. Among 508 patients (48% overall) who reported no difficulties in these domains, two-thirds either could not attribute their readmission to any specific difficulty (34%) or attributed their readmission to progression or persistence of their disease despite following their discharge plan (31%). Only 20% attributed their readmission to early discharge (8%), poor-quality hospital care (6%) or issues such as inadequate discharge instructions or follow-up care (6%).
Limitations The study population included only patients readmitted at academic medical centres and may not be representative of community-based care.
Conclusion Patients readmitted within 30 days reported understanding their discharge plans, but frequent difficulties in self-care and low anticipatory guidance for resolving these issues after discharge.
Footnotes
-
This paper was presented at the 2013 Annual Meeting of the Society for Hospital Medicine.
-
-
Funding SRG is supported by the NIH, National Institute of Aging (NIA) through the Claude D. Pepper Older Americans Independence Center (P30AG021342 NIH/NIA), a Career Development Award (1K23AG045338-01) and the NIH-NIA Loan Repayment Program. ADA is supported by the National Heart Lung and Blood Institute through a K-24 Career Mentoring Award. The Association of American Medical Colleges provided start-up matching funds for the establishment of the Hospital Medicine Re-engineering Network (HOMERuN).
-
-
-
-
