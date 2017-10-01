Improving reconciliation following medical injury: a qualitative study of responses to patient safety incidents in New Zealand

Table 2 describes the clinical areas in which the participants' treatment injuries occurred and table 3 the ACC's classifications of the severity of the participants' injuries. Nineteen per cent of patients experienced what would have been classified as ‘medical error’ (negligence) under the pre-2005 ACC legislation. 39

The 82 participants consisted of 56 patients and 6 family members, 3 ACC staff, 12 DHB administrators and 5 lawyers ( table 1 ). The six family member participants were parents of injured children. Of the 103 treatment injury Acclaim members invited to participate, 62 agreed. Of the 20 DHBs invited to participate, 12 agreed. Of eight lawyers invited to participate, five agreed.

Interview themes

Interviews revealed several important elements of the reconciliation process.

Ask Almost all patients and lawyers commented that healthcare providers should elicit the patient's needs by asking, then listening carefully. As a lawyer explained, there ‘has to be a window of vulnerability on the part of the hospital and doctor, where they relinquish control, and ask the patient which remedy they want’ (participant 4, lawyer). All patients who reported positive feelings about the disclosure meetings stated that the healthcare providers ‘asked [them] what they could do to help’, instead of ‘telling me what they thought I needed’ (participant 14, patient). A key reason that patients appreciated providers asking was because some patients' needs do not fit neatly into the expected categories of apology, compensation and learning. For example, after the preventable death of their baby, a couple wanted a dedication with their baby's name placed on the wall in the hospital. They stated, “we don't want our baby forgotten” and “we want our baby's life to have meaning. The plaque will serve as a reminder to staff to never let other parents endure the same horror” (participant 60, patient). All patients reported that it is extremely helpful for the provider's response to be tailored to the needs and losses that patients have just expressed. Patients did not appreciate providers who ‘repeated the script, even if it's not relevant to what [the patient] said’ (participant 37, patient).

Being heard There was widespread agreement among participants (73/82) that careful listening was difficult for providers and did not happen frequently. Only 17/62 (27%) patients reported that they felt heard; 73% said they did not. One patient commented (participant, 46, patient): It's absolutely, fundamentally, about being heard and being able to look the health professionals in their eyes, tell your story, and for them to look you in the eyes, and actually register. Patients who felt unheard complained that their provider ‘constantly interrupted’ (participant 2, patient). Several reported frustration that instead of listening to their narrative during meetings, providers focused on the information in the medical record and information they ‘deemed clinically relevant’ (participant 29, patient). In contrast, positive experiences were reported when efforts were made to listen to what patients had to say. An ACC manager stated (participant 22, ACC staff): Patients who have suffered treatment injury do want to know that we have listened to their experiences…The idea that apology is all that matters, I don't think that is true for all patients…It takes a lot of time to listen properly, but you'll save a lot of time if you do that early on. Participants emphasised that it is important to listen because for some, reconciliation can only be achieved if they feel the provider understands and validates their individual experience of loss. An interviewee from ACC noted that the claims process doesn't provide for claimants' ‘emotional needs’, leaving them ‘feeling that they have not been heard’ or ‘given an opportunity to tell their story about the loss that they think has occurred and what that has meant to them’ (participant 25, ACC staff). Lawyers observed that when patients do not feel they have been heard (participant 19, lawyer): It intensifies the client's grievances… …I often hear clients say, ‘This is the first time someone has listened to me’. …When the ‘being heard’ element is missing, the compensation [ACC] and accountability [HDC, Health Practitioners' Disciplinary Tribunal] arms are often not enough for many patients. Another noted, “When they didn't get the acknowledgement, admission, and being heard, my clients would go on a crusade” (participant 10, lawyer). In contrast, the following patient's experience illustrates how listening can ease the path towards reconciliation (participant 55, patient): What was really important was being able to tell them about what I had lost because of the injury. …The treatment injury just destroys everything. My husband is afraid to touch me now in case he hurts me…. It's not just the big things, but the little everyday things like cleaning your house…. I got to tell [the hospital staff] about that and they listened to it all and didn't say that these things were little. It was that, not the compensation, that made me feel healed. It restored my trust in my doctor.

Apology Patients offered six insights about apology. First, while patients often appreciated apologies from staff who were not involved in the incident, patients (59/62) were particularly glad to receive face-to-face apologies from the practitioner(s) involved in the incident (participant 51, patient): There were lots of silences. But they were helpful spaces where I was given time to process what was said… I could see in [the doctor's] eyes that he was genuinely remorseful about the loss of my baby…that he really meant it when he apologized. I went into the meeting devastated. I came out feeling like I could move on. …[W]e actually eventually had another child and she was delivered at the same hospital. Expressions of remorse from those uninvolved in the patient's care were deemed inauthentic. According to a patient (participant 6, patient): What I didn't appreciate, though, was when the manager kept taking over. …The whole conversation came across as fake then. I wanted to hear what the doctor had to say, in his own words. Second, when asked how, if at all, the timing of disclosure was relevant, all patients reported that apologies delivered months or years after the incident were not valued. One remarked, “An apology this late in the game means nothing. I actually didn't want one at this stage” (participant 5, patient). Yet, some patients (21/62) reported that apologies are better received when the patient has had time to process the loss. For example, a mother reported (participant 60, patient): The meeting was about 4 weeks after my baby passed. … [That timing] worked for me. It was all too much to process in the beginning … Information overload during grief. Third, all patients reported that ‘I'm sorry’ may ring hollow when not accompanied by acknowledgement of the harm caused and how it has affected the patient's life, and an acceptance of responsibility. Apologies that were perceived as an item ‘to put in a box and tick off’ (participant 44, patient) were not valued. One patient commented that she “appreciated the apology from the surgeon because it wasn't just the simple ‘I'm sorry’. He actually said he was sorry for the heart-wrenching ordeal I'd been through. I felt like he recognized how bad it had been for me” (participant 54, patient). For a number of patients (14/62), it was important that the practitioner asked for forgiveness: ‘The apology would have worked if the doctor said, “…Will you ever be able to forgive me for what I've done?” (participant 58, patient). Fourth, for most patients (52/62), apology is not a substitute for other forms of remediation, such as compensation. This sentiment seemed especially strong among seriously injured patients—for instance, one remarked that she ‘lost my house because of his incompetent, botched surgery and had to move to a different city. An apology can't fix that’ (participant 44, patient). Nearly all patients (59/62) underscored the importance of institutions making efforts to prevent recurrences. For instance, patients made comments such as ‘an apology is worthless unless the hospital says exactly what they will do so that no one else goes through my horrendous experience’ (participant 1, patient). Six of the 62 patients said that other forms of remediation were more important than apology. According to one, ‘apologies are feel-good fluff’ that ‘don't do any good to change the system’ (participant 9, patient). Patients felt aggrieved if they had to follow-up about patient safety efforts: ‘It's not right that I should have to ask them what's happening to fix it. … They should make it right and come to me to tell me what the results are’ (participant 23, patient). Patients and lawyers reported that it is helpful when institutions spend time ascertaining from patients and families whether an apology is sufficient or whether they are seeking other forms of redress. One patient explained: “I loved that [the hospital] asked me ‘How can we address this for you?’”. (participant 37, patient). A lawyer also commented on the importance of ‘open-ended offers’, advising that providers ask (participant 8, lawyer), ‘What is your grievance? What can we do to remedy it? What do you want?’ Let the patient say what the remedy is. But don't dictate it to them. Don't say ‘I'm sorry’, assuming that's what they want and then think that's it and you can all move on. I can say I have seen many clients grossly offended by that. Compensation was frequently mentioned as an important complement to apology. One lawyer recounted (participant 11, lawyer): At the [mediation] the [hospital] said, ‘We're sorry it happened. We'll give you counseling’. My client didn't want that. She said, ‘No, I can't work. I can't pay the bills. I need some financial assistance to survive’. Many of the indigenous New Zealander and Pacific Islander patients (13/17) articulated that for them, a ‘culturally appropriate apology’ included a money offer as a symbolic gesture (participant 18, patient): The offender should offer money, but less as compensation, more as remorse. It's about restoring relationships. Fifth, all participants noted that poorly executed apologies can do more harm than good. For example, one patient decided never to return to the hospital because he was so angered by the ‘crap apology’ in which he recalled the hospital stating, ‘We're sorry you felt our care was disappointing’ (participant 62, patient). Other patients perceived that the apologies they received were coerced and therefore inauthentic (participant 52, patient): In that letter, [the physician] apologized, but it was crocodile tears. …She was only apologizing then because she was being investigated. Similarly, the lawyers described the problem of coerced apologies (participant 10, lawyer): [The doctor] says ‘sorry’ at the appropriate, pre-determined time, but only when jabbed by his boss, or the HDC. My experience is that clients do not appreciate those types of ‘apologies’. Finally, even though they are no panacea, apologies ordinarily should be offered, after the provider has listened carefully and elicited the individual patient's emotional needs.

Terminology and the need to choose words carefully Many patients or family members (47/62), lawyers (5/5), hospital administrators (5/12) and ACC staff (3/3) spontaneously emphasised that providers' use of appropriate terminology could facilitate reconciliation, while poorly chosen words could undermine it. The most frequent and passionate comment from patients was that providers should not refer to the ‘resolution’ of the treatment injury because these events are never resolved from patients' perspective (participant 52, patient). Instead, patients preferred to say that they can achieve the ‘ability to move on’ if providers respond appropriately (participant 60, patient): Well, I suppose from their [the hospital's] perspective, it's ‘resolved’ because our discussions have ended, and our ACC claim was accepted. But it's not ‘resolved’ for us. Our baby is no longer with us and nothing will bring him back. All patients also commented that clinicians should take care with their descriptions of injuries because patients' perceptions of the severity of the injury may differ from theirs. For example, one patient explained (participant 30, patient): After the operation, [the nurse] said, almost flippantly, ‘Oh well, at least your eyes aren't damaged, it's only your ears. Less harm done’. I am a musician. My ears are important!

Right people in the room The primary insight offered by participants about the importance of involving the treating clinician/s in the process was that only the ‘wrongdoer’ can heal the emotional harm and restore the patient-practitioner relationship. As one patient explained: “I wanted mediation with the doctor who was responsible…I still can't get closure because I haven't yet spoken to that doctor” (participant 36, patient). All patients emphasised that the direct involvement of the treating provider was crucial to their emotional healing. For example, one patient explained (participant 31, patient): There are four walls to your overall health—physical health, mental health, family, and relationships…If you only have one or two walls, the house will collapse…So, if a doctor hurts you, even if she didn't mean to, then the relationship wall has to be healed, just as much as her trying to physically heal you. The lawyers indicated that in their experience, the patients who felt the treating practitioner/s failed to engage with them are the most likely to escalate their cases to appeal. Seven of the nine patients who were not given the opportunity to talk to the treating clinician(s) reported feeling aggrieved.