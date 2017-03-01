Evaluation of the association between Hospital Survey on Patient Safety Culture (HSOPS) measures and catheter-associated infections: results of two national collaboratives

Introduction

Central-line-associated bloodstream infection (CLABSI) and catheter-associated urinary tract infection (CAUTI) remain common, morbid and expensive healthcare-associated complications.1–5 Success in reducing CLABSI and CAUTI is theorised to depend on improving two different types of care: ‘technical’ components of care such as aseptic catheter insertion technique and use of standard evidence-based checklists for insertion and maintenance, and ‘socioadaptive’ components of care such as teamwork, habits and willingness to change.6 ‘Safety culture’ is a term to describe the procedures, expectations, attitudes and behaviours of an organisation's personnel as they relate to safety; a team's safety culture can serve as a strength or barrier for improving technical and socioadaptive aspects of care to improve safety.7–12 Safety culture is theorised to be very important in the development and prevention of catheter-associated infections such as CLABSI and CAUTI for several reasons, described here using components measured by the Hospital Survey on Patient Safety Culture (HSOPS). The HSOPS tool is a multi-item survey assessing 12 different dimensions of safety culture such as teamwork, communication, non-punitive response to error, staffing and management support. For example, the strength of teamwork and communication between clinicians in a busy unit would be expected to influence the comfort level of clinicians to speak up and stop a procedure such as catheter placement, if the procedure was not being performed as recommended to optimise patient safety. The comfort level of an employee to self-report an error without a punitive response and acknowledge the need for additional training to improve safe catheter use is hypothesised to be important in reducing inappropriate catheter placement and care. Additionally, staffing is theorised to impact catheter-associated complications because the temptation to inappropriately use urinary and vascular catheters for clinician convenience beyond the clinical need of the patient can be influenced by nurse–patient ratios (particularly for care of patients with urinary incontinence). Management support for patient safety is hypothesised to influence how well supported clinicians feel by their multidisciplinary team in helping with time-consuming tasks such as using less convenient alternatives to indwelling catheters, including more frequent peripheral blood draws for the patient without a central venous catheter, and the need for more frequent turning and bathing for the incontinent patient without a urinary catheter.

Two large national collaboratives to reduce CLABSI13 and CAUTI,14 funded by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), recently employed HSOPS to assess safety culture for two purposes. First, unit team members and collaborative coaches use the results to prompt team discussion, evaluate progress and highlight challenges to refocus efforts and resources. Second, collaborative leaders use HSOPS results to track changes in safety culture measures to assess how well interventions were implemented across different sites and units.

However, despite HSOPS and related safety culture surveys15–17 becoming common tools to assess safety culture in large collaboratives, the extent to which measures from these survey tools are associated with changes in catheter-associated infection rates is unclear.8 ,18 Furthermore, although as outlined above, safety culture is strongly hypothesised to be very important to reduce hospital-acquired complications such as catheter-associated infections, it remains unclear how important changing safety culture is in reducing catheter-associated infections compared with the importance of standardising technical components of care such as standardising procedures. For example, if educational interventions and training are indeed successful in standardising the steps of aseptic insertion, maintenance and removal of catheters, how important are additional interventions focused on improving safety culture and performing assessments of safety culture? This question is important to inform future collaboratives involving catheter-associated infections to justify the opportunity costs associated with widespread implementation and facilitation of safety culture interventions and routinely performing assessments such as HSOPS. Despite survey tools such as HSOPS being available as standard tools for collecting baseline and reassessments in different units and hospitals with limited expertise needed to administer and analyse the surveys, even these tools have important limitations such as reporting bias of those who complete the survey, and the need for busy clinicians to invest time in completing surveys and collaborative coaches to invest time in encouraging survey completion. To further study these issues, we performed an analysis of HSOPS survey and patient outcome data from the AHRQ CLABSI and CAUTI collaboratives.13 ,19 We hypothesised that hospital units with HSOPS results consistent with higher scores for safety culture measures would be more successful at implementing technical and socioadaptive components of CLABSI and CAUTI intervention bundles, and would achieve lower CLABSI and CAUTI rates over time.