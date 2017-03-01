Improving feedback on junior doctors’ prescribing errors: mixed-methods evaluation of a quality improvement project

A set of interventions were developed, refined and implemented with the aim of reducing prescribing errors made by junior doctors. Process measures and qualitative findings indicate some benefits. Although the net controlled effects of the interventions were estimated decreases in both trend and level of weekly prescribing error rates at the intervention site, these did not reach statistical significance.

Our findings are in line with a Cochrane review and more recent update, 7 , 19 which suggest that providing feedback results in small-to-moderate positive effects on professional practice and that process measures may be more sensitive to feedback initiatives than outcome measures. However, these reviews focus on studies of feedback on specific aspects of clinical practice, such as prescribing for a particular clinical condition; no studies of hospital prescribing errors were included. Our prescribing error rate was comparable with UK studies employing similar methodologies. 2

The main limitation was that the new junior doctor intake was contemporaneous with the initiation of our interventions at site 1, potentially confounding detection of any effect of our intervention on error rates. A longer pre-intervention baseline at both sites would have been preferable. These issues were mainly due to the dates for both project-funding and junior doctors' inductions being fixed. Other limitations were that senior pharmacists were only able to assess pharmacists' feedback provision on five occasions, and we recognise that pharmacists collecting prescribing error data may vary in their adherence to data collection procedures. Finally, we provided fortnightly run charts to the junior doctors showing prescriber identification rates as we were collecting these data as part of our evaluation. However this relied on manual data collection and was quite time-consuming and so is unlikely to be sustainable in routine practice.

In designing an evaluation based on mixed methods including a controlled interrupted time series analysis, we have applied a robust quasi-experimental design to a quality improvement initiative; such initiatives are rarely subjected to this level of evaluation. We were therefore able to examine any change in prescribing error rates above and beyond those predicted by a baseline trend which might, for example, describe natural improvement in junior doctors' prescribing as they gain experience. Importantly, the survey and qualitative components of this study allowed for generation of insights into the processes involved and maximisation of the transferable value of the study. The questionnaire had a good response rate and the junior doctor focus group was well attended—we believe the findings to be representative of the cohort. Since only four pharmacists participated in their focus group, these results may represent a more specific set of views.

Interpretation

We achieved our first objective of improving prescriber identification, although it appears that the percentage of junior doctors' medication orders for which the prescriber could be identified hit a ceiling of around 50%. Possible reasons for this are that name stamps were lost or forgotten and for some sections of the medication chart the signature box is very small. It is also difficult to depress the stamp onto the chart without resting it on a firm surface (a particular problem on ward rounds). Introducing a change where junior staff may differ in practice to their senior role models is also likely to be difficult. We suspect that it will not be possible to achieve 100% prescriber identification until inpatient electronic prescribing is introduced. Routine use of signature logs could form part of a solution in the meantime. We also achieved our second objective of providing effective feedback to prescribers at both the individual level and group level, with our interventions well received by both pharmacists and junior doctors.

Critical analysis of our logic model (figure 1) suggests why we may not have detected a significant overall reduction in prescribing error rates. The model is based on the assumption that increasing prescriber identification would lead to increased feedback by pharmacists, leading to changes in prescribing behaviour and a reduction in prescribing error rates. A feedback initiative of this type therefore relies on reliable identification of potential ‘learners’, opportunities for the timely communication of relevant and credible feedback, interaction with individual psychology to produce ‘learning’ and an environment conducive with implementing that learning in practice. Our work highlights the need for a more comprehensive theory of change in this area, underpinned by broad synthesis of theory and experience across a range of application contexts, to understand how contextual and intervention factors affect the success of feedback initiatives. For example, we were only able to increase the identification of junior doctor prescribers to about 50%. Although a substantial increase from baseline, this meant that the prescriber still could not be identified for 50% of medication orders, thus limiting opportunities for individual feedback. We did not set out to assess the percentage of junior doctors' prescribing errors for which a pharmacist gave individual feedback, but assume this would not be 100% as time constraints, shift patterns and individual motivation are likely to prevent some opportunities for feedback.

Prescribing errors are multifactorial2 ,4 ,5 ,25 ,26 and it is likely that feedback would only prevent a subset, especially if feedback relates to drugs that are rarely prescribed. One of our most common error types related to medication reconciliation on admission, which may be largely a system problem and less ameliorable through individual feedback. Detection of effects of feedback on error rates is likely to require sustained monitoring over longer time periods, with an adequate baseline, comprehensive monitoring of compliance with the intervention and stable participant groups over baseline and intervention periods. Based on our experience here, we would recommend at least 3 months' weekly error rate data be collected both pre-intervention and post-intervention, with quasi-experimental control over potential confounders (such as changes in junior doctor cohort) through careful selection of a comparable control site. These methodological requirements may represent a significant challenge, but our study suggests that effective feedback on prescribing errors has the potential to support beneficial learning. The impact on prescribing errors, ideally in combination with other interventions, therefore warrants further investigation. Further work should also explore how information technology could be used to deliver individualised feedback around prescribing errors in the hospital setting.