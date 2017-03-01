Learning from incidents in healthcare: the journey, not the arrival, matters

Focusing on the learning, not the outcome

Dutch hospitals are mandated by law to report all serious incidents, defined as SEs, to the Healthcare Inspectorate (IGZ) (see box 2). The IGZ receives about 800 SE reports annually from the 93 Dutch hospitals. In 2012, the IGZ decided to shift its focus from what hospitals learn from their SEs to how hospitals learn from their SEs. The inspectors felt that this would improve the effect of their work. In 2010, the IGZ had made a similar shift in their supervision of suicide reports, turning the focus on the organisational learning ability of mental healthcare institution.9 Organisational learning is defined as the process of creating and applying valid knowledge to enable an organisation to improve.10 The IGZ expected that the learning ability of hospitals would improve by addressing conditions for learning from SEs, which would contribute to safety.11 ,12

Box 2 IGZ The Dutch Healthcare Inspectorate (in Dutch: Inspectie voor de Gezondheidszorg; IGZ) is part of the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport. The IGZ oversees and regulates all Dutch healthcare providers and professionals, as well as all medicines, medical devices and medical technology. The IGZ is mandated to use enforcement measures if those inspected do not comply.

The quality of the learning process is now quantified using the 2012 WHO draft report ‘Concise Incident Analysis’, supplemented with extra items on patient engagement (see box 3).13 Each SE analysis report receives a score of between 0% and 100%, indicating the percentage of items addressed adequately. Since July 2013, the scores have been added to a database showing the quality of SE analysis reports over time. These figures are benchmarked to give the IGZ insight into the quality and rate of improvement of each individual hospital compared with other hospitals (see figure 1). These data are discussed with each hospital individually during an annual meeting between the hospital board and the IGZ as one of many agenda items. If the data are a cause for concern, then the IGZ plans a separate meeting with the board and the hospital's SE investigating committee. The data are not publicly accessible.

Box 3 Questionnaire for scoring used by the IGZ These questions are used by inspectors to judge the quality of a sentinel event analysis report. Points can be scored with each question. Sometimes a question is irrelevant, for example, ‘Was external expertise consulted?’, when external expertise would not add anything of value to the analysis. The total amount of points is divided by the total amount of relevant questions, leading to a percentage. This percentage is the overall score of the sentinel event analysis report. Process ▸ How soon after the event was identified did investigation start? ▸ Is the investigating committee multidisciplinary? ▸ Were any members of investigating committee involved in the incident? ▸ Is the method for analysis specified? (eg, root cause analysis (RCA)) ▸ Was input sought from all personnel directly involved? ▸ Was input sought from other staff with knowledge about the care process? ▸ Was input sought from the patient/relatives? Reconstruction ▸ Does the description of the event give a complete picture of the relevant ‘scenes’? Analysis ▸ Has the question ‘why’ been asked extensively enough to analyse the underlying cause and effect? ▸ Have the investigators searched relevant scientific literature? ▸ Does the report state whether applicable guidelines/protocols were followed? ▸ Was external expertise consulted? ▸ Does the report state whether the medical indication for the provided care was correct? Conclusions ▸ Does the report identify root causes? ▸ Do the root causes fit the reconstruction and analysis? ▸ Are contributing factors considered and/or identified? ▸ Are contributing factors, not under the control of the hospital, considered and/or identified? Recommendations ▸ Does the report document recommendations for improving processes and systems? ▸ Do these corrective actions address the identified root causes? ▸ Have the corrective actions been formalised? (eg, Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Realistic and Time-Sensitive (SMART)) ▸ Does the hospital have an evaluation plan to determine if the recommendations are implemented? ▸ Will the impact of the recommendations be evaluated? Aftercare ▸ Is the aftercare for the patient/relatives described? ▸ Is the aftercare for the professionals involved described? ▸ Has the report been shared with the patient/relatives? ▸ Reaction of hospital board ▸ Is the reaction of the board adequate?

Figure 1 Example of one hospital. The columns represent the quality score (range 0% to 100%) of the 24 individual sentinel event (SE) analysis reports by Hospital X from July 2013 to October 2015. The reports are in chronological order from left to right. The dark line is the moving average, the mean score of Hospital X over the past five reports. The grey lines are the national highest, average and lowest scores (n=1675 SE reports). Hospital X scored below average and then showed a strong increase in the quality of its SE analysis reports, eventually dropping back to an average score. The national average is increasing.

Between July 2013 and August 2015, the overall average score for the quality of SE analysis reports moved from 64% to 78% (n=1675 SE reports). Shifting the focus from what hospitals learn to how hospitals learn has several advantages:

It is independent of changes in the conception of ‘incident’.

It gives healthcare professionals and boards the room to devise and apply tailor-made corrective actions.

Changes in the learning curve can be tracked with each new analysis report.

Data make it possible for the IGZ to focus on hospitals that lag behind.

The effect of interventions by the IGZ on specific items (eg, patient engagement) can be tracked over time.

Many have stressed the value of multidisciplinary input, as well as physicians' and hospital boards' engagement, for optimising learning and reinforcing the importance of safety.11 ,14 Based on the SE analysis reports, the annual meetings with hospitals and the on-site inspections, we can conclude that all Dutch hospitals now have multidisciplinary investigating committees. All committees include physicians (often as chair) and all hospital boards provide support for their committees and reporting systems.

Several explanations can be given why this learning process has engaged physicians, although we cannot support these scientifically. One possible reason is that the IGZ has more or less mandated hospitals to engage physicians and checks this regularly. Other factors that might play a role are increased awareness of patient safety and greater engagement of physicians in other patient safety activities, creating more interest among physicians to contribute to SE analysis.