You are here

  • Home
  • Archive
  • Volume 26, Issue 4
  • Response to: ‘Supporting adherence for people starting a new medication for a long-term condition through community pharmacies: a pragmatic randomised controlled trial of the New Medicine Service’ by Elliott et al

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
PostScript
Correspondence
Response to: ‘Supporting adherence for people starting a new medication for a long-term condition through community pharmacies: a pragmatic randomised controlled trial of the New Medicine Service’ by Elliott et al
  1. Joseph Bush
  1. Correspondence to Dr Joseph Bush, Aston Pharmacy School, Aston University, Birmingham, B4 7ET, UK; j.bush2{at}aston.ac.uk

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/bmjqs-2016-005465

Statistics from Altmetric.com

The literature concerning the effectiveness of community pharmacy-based interventions is notable for its lack of high quality randomised studies. The publication by Elliott et al1 of a randomised controlled trial (RCT) examining the effectiveness of the New Medicine Service (NMS—a service designed to improve adherence to newly prescribed medications for long-term conditions) is therefore welcome.

The paper states that ‘the study is reported according to Consolidated Standards of Reporting …

View Full Text

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

Published by the BMJ Publishing Group Limited. For permission to use (where not already granted under a licence) please go to http://www.bmj.com/company/products-services/rights-and-licensing/