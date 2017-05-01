Six ways not to improve patient flow: a qualitative study

When analysis of a problem fails to disclose an elegant solution, decision-makers have displayed an unfortunate tendency to abandon systematic inquiry entirely, opting instead for the expedient of ‘action without knowledge’ 24 —or more colloquially, ‘throwing a lot of spaghetti at the wall and seeing what sticks’. This response typically engenders a grab-bag of interventions that fail to resolve the problem, but compete with each other for scarce time and resources. A field that is littered with failed interventions is fertile ground for research into the causes of failure; this study, conducted within a health system in which myriad flow initiatives had yielded no discernible improvement in system performance, sought to pinpoint why interventions faltered, and by extension, what might have enabled them to succeed.

The ‘gold standard’ of the flow-improvement success story is the elegant process change; that is, one that presents a simple solution to a complex problem. 2 The development of such solutions is grounded in the understanding that complex patterns of system behaviour may spring from the operation of a few simple rules and parameters, which can be identified and potentially changed. 20 Indeed, in some cases, deep analysis does reveal a single problematic parameter, whose remediation transforms system functioning; 2 , 21 notwithstanding, there is cause to doubt whether all flow problems are truly amenable to elegant solution. A comparative case study found that lean, for example, produced substantial, sustained improvement only in departments whose care processes were relatively simple. 16 In complex contexts, the offending parameter may lie outside the interveners' control, or attempts to change it may create worse problems; or, there may in fact be no single critical parameter, but rather a combination of factors that affect the outcome in non-linear and unpredictable ways. 22 Even when one optimal intervention can be identified, its implementation may demand a host of facilitative interventions at other levels of the organisation. 23

Ostensibly, improving patient flow should be much easier than it is. Well-established principles exist for improving timeliness and efficiency: assess capacity and demand, ascertain and address the causes of variation, streamline care processes. 1–3 According to the seminal theory of constraints, the key to process improvement is identifying and addressing the major bottleneck, known as ‘the constraint’; 4 changes aimed at non-constraint steps cannot improve the efficiency of the process as a whole—patients may advance more quickly only to pile up at the bottleneck as badly as before. These principles have informed a variety of widely adopted flow interventions; 5 they have also been packaged and repackaged into improvement methodologies (most recently lean) that organisations can employ to develop their own interventions. 6 Yet the evidence on flow initiatives, be they established or bespoke, is not encouraging; a recent systematic review of interventions to reduce emergency department (ED) crowding could confirm the effectiveness of very few. 5 Among ED-based interventions, even those with the strongest evidence (triage nurse ordering, triage liaison physicians, minor treatment areas (MTAs) and rapid assessment zones) have impacts that are highly variable and seldom dramatic. 7–10 In the inpatient context, the family of discharge-planning and care-transition interventions shows evidence of reducing readmissions and potentially length of stay (LOS); however, in recent years, only the most complex, resource intensive of such interventions appear to yield an incremental benefit over usual care. 11 , 12 Many flow interventions involve a net addition of resources, obscuring whether their active ingredient is efficiency improvement or merely resource enhancement. 7 , 11 , 13 Moreover, initiatives that appear to succeed in one organisation may achieve little in another, an issue that studies are only beginning to explore. 14–16 Lean, for its part, has tended to fall short of expectations, typically producing only localised, small-scale gains. 17 , 18 For most health systems, providing timely access to needed care remains a struggle. 19

Interview participants included 62 senior, middle and departmental managers of the Region and its programmes and sites, recruited on the basis of their role and through snowball sampling. In 1 hour semistructured interviews (see online supplementary appendix C), participants described flow initiatives in which they had been involved and elucidated what had worked well/poorly and why; they also discussed flow performance, challenges and strategies at the system level, often commenting on difficulties associated with the matrix structure. All but one participant agreed to be audiotaped, and analysis was based on verbatim transcripts. Using the constant comparative method, 29 I began by open-coding hard-copy transcripts to capture all expressed opinions, experimented with various ways of organising the codes into themes using sticky notes, and settled on a working coding scheme about halfway through the transcripts. I then extracted all quotations relevant to identified themes into a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet to allow sorting and resorting. During interpretation, the idea of the constraint 4 was used as a sensitising concept. 30 Where appropriate, quantitative data/findings were used to verify facts or test interpretations. The analytic process continued to be iterative, moving back and forth between extracted quotations, full transcripts, documents, relevant literature and the evolving coding scheme.

This qualitative study drew primarily on data from interviews, supplemented by document review. Documents (eg, evaluation reports, plans, inventories) were a major source of information on the nature and observed impacts of initiatives, and are paraphrased throughout the results section (I was not at liberty to cite or quote them directly). However, while several described barriers and facilitators to implementation, very few discussed strengths or weaknesses of intervention design.

In seeking out possible design flaws, it is important to distinguish between intervention failure and implementation failure. Participants described several instances in which inadequate planning and preparation, limited training, insufficient staff engagement and/or a lack of strong, in-group-based leadership prevented a project from getting off the ground. These issues are well explored in the implementation science literature, 27 , 28 and are not specific to flow. This article is concerned with shortcomings of the intervention itself—bearing in mind, however, that intervention failure and implementation failure are sometimes intertwined (eg, an intervention's flaws may provoke staff resistance). 24

This paper reports a qualitative study undertaken within the context of an embedded explanatory case study 25 of the Region's flow-improvement efforts. The overall case study took a mixed-methods approach, incorporating (a) analysis of monthly indicators of ED and inpatient volumes and LOS 1999–2012; (b) review of ∼700 documents on the nature, implementation and impacts of flow initiatives; (c) in-depth interviews. Parts of the case study that are not this paper's focus established several things. First, the Region showed poor flow performance; it occupied last place in comparisons with similar regions, and its ED and inpatient flow metrics gave no indication of improvement (see online supplementary appendix A). Second, it had implemented or attempted nearly every flow initiative described in the literature (see online supplementary appendix B), including interventions aimed at ED input (eg, telephone advice line, case management for frequent attenders), throughput (eg, MTAs, nurse-initiated ordering) and output (eg, short-stay unit, numerous enhancements to discharge planning). 26 The outcomes of individual initiatives varied; some had demonstrably increased efficiency in some part of the care process or decreased utilisation by a certain group of patients; some had shown no benefit; some had mixed or uncertain impacts; some were unevaluated, some unevaluable. However, it can be stated that collectively, the initiatives had fallen far short of their anticipated impact on flow. The present study investigates whether any common design flaws might have played a role in this disappointing performance. (A companion study addresses system-level impediments to improvement).

In Canada, healthcare is a provincial responsibility; most provinces have devolved its administration to regional health authorities. Serving a large city and its surrounding area, the regional health system studied (‘the Region’) features a matrix structure in which programmes (eg, medicine, surgery, primary care) cut across sites (hospitals and community areas). Three hospitals have become operating divisions of the Region while the other three retain their own boards; in practice, all six are accountable to the Region but enjoy considerable autonomy.

Results

The data illuminated three essential considerations in the design of flow initiatives: population, capacity and process. It might be postulated that smooth flow depends on linking a defined population to appropriate capacity by means of an efficient process (see figure 1). Nearly all of the many, diverse accounts of intervention failure revealed the neglect of one or more of these dimensions. The various interventions may in fact be grouped in categories according to what constellation of the three they represent, yielding ‘six ways not to improve patient flow’.

Figure 1 Population, capacity and process: key questions for critical assessment of potential initiatives.

‘Just add another form’ (neither population, capacity, nor process) Certain initiatives apparently addressed neither population, capacity, nor process, but merely layered on new processes, positions and/or paperwork. Such endeavours were described as unsustainable at best; at worst, as invidious. We don't ever look at what we can get rid of…the level of documentation we expect nurses to do [is] ludicrous. Little wonder they can't [help] people walk…they're tied to the pen. Because we just add another form. Every time we have a new thing, we just add another form, another piece of paper. (Manager 3) Among the favourite targets of criticism were ‘bed meetings’ that, although intended to produce action on barriers to flow, allegedly produced only talk. It's a huge chunk of every manager and program director's daily workload; they meet in the morning for huddle…then at 11:00, there's the whole regional bed call; then they go to discharge planning rounds in the afternoon… And you're lucky if you get one or two beds out of it. (Manager 27) The majority of flawed initiatives, however, addressed one or two of the three aspects and foundered on the other(s). Most common were initiatives that focused on the ‘figure’ (process) but missed the ‘ground’ (population and/or capacity), failing to take into account that the intended population was poorly defined or the needed capacity inaccessible.

Improve efficiency—in the wrong part of the process (process without capacity) A blinkered focus on process was evident in interventions that ameliorated the efficiency of some part of the process of care, but not the locus of greatest constraint. For example, in an effort to expedite the discharge of complex patients, one hospital piloted a complex case navigator; this initiative optimised certain steps of the process, while failing to locate and address the actual barrier to discharge. The result was, yes we can get them ready for discharge faster—but they don't get discharged any faster. Because there's still nowhere for them to go. (Manager 30) Initiatives developed through lean were not immune to the tendency to miss the constraint step. On the contrary, participants suggested that lean events frequently focused on too small a segment of the chain to locate the constraint, or on groups of staff with no control over it. We get [staff] mapping out all the steps in the process and the problems—but I've not seen…a brainstorming exercise that takes a look at constraints. It's, ‘Let's bring in all the links and let's see how we can optimize all the links’. I've not seen that, ‘Where's the constraint?’ (Manager 44) Staff who perceived their lack of control over the constraint did not abort the lean process; rather, they knowingly focused on non-constraint steps, using lean to create workarounds that might improve patient safety in the context of what they viewed as unavoidably poor flow. One ED redesigned its processes so as to give patients with chest pain quicker access to electrocardiograms, even though this would not translate into quicker access to an overcrowded department (where the constraint lay). The resulting interventions, as providers recognised, did not improve flow—and created new inefficiencies. …it hasn't done an iota to change our flow. It's actually increased the work of the staff out front…we over-EKG everybody who has pain remotely near their hearts. (Manager 29)

Create a ‘parking lot’ (process with capacity that does not match the duration of population needs) In a variation on the theme, capacity earmarked by certain initiatives for short-term use evolved into a parking lot for a population with longer-term needs but no appropriate venue. This was the reported fate of short-stay units for ED patients, transitional facilities and transition teams. The intent of such initiatives had been to stream patients away from a bottleneck; however, if a stream leads nowhere, the bottleneck is not resolved but merely relocated a short distance. [The] problem with a lot of these quick response teams [is] you have to discharge them off. Otherwise, suddenly you've just filled up this program. (Manager 46)

Design services for a poorly defined population (capacity without population) In a few cases, new capacity was underutilised because it turned out not to fit patient needs. In notable examples, two hospitals experimented with—but subsequently closed—subacute units. While multiple reasons were cited for each closure, a common theme was the difficulty of identifying a stable population of patients who needed subacute care and not something else. Some patients, participants reported, required rehab and belonged in the existing rehab beds; others, who did appear to require subacute care for part of their hospital stay, wound up moving back and forth between different units as their condition fluctuated, which created inefficiency and infection hazards. We decided it really was creating more delays than it was helping, because of moving people so many times, for one thing, and a lot of energy expended on trying to find the person that was stable enough to be moved there…and quite a number of years ago we had actually established our own interim [nursing home] unit and found the same sort of thing. (Manager 25) Data were retrieved from the most recent of these experiences; analysis showed that when the Family Medicine programme converted its subacute beds to regular beds, LOS decreased sharply, suggesting that some patients who appeared to require subacute care may no longer have belonged in hospital at all. Nonetheless, some participants continued to advocate the creation of subacute units for an ill-defined population: There's a difficult-to-differentiate spectrum of people who need non-acute care [and are] not really good rehab candidates…they don't need our acute care services but it's clear that they need institutional medical care, just not any of the brands or varieties that we've actually decided to offer…so no one will take them. (Manager 21)

Add capacity that is poorly targeted to its intended population (capacity without process) Conversely, new capacity created for a defined population sometimes fills up with patients for whom it was not intended. Managers charged with creating community-based alternatives to EDs found themselves grappling with this problem. They said [the Crisis Response Centre is] going to decant a lot of the emergency population, but there are several problems. One is that if you open something, it meets unmet needs…And this is from community-based psychiatry, so you could get a lot of volume. (Manager 48) Subsequent internal evaluations substantiated these concerns; after introduction of the planned community facilities, reduction in ED utilisation was barely discernible; the number of ED diversions was dwarfed by that of new users. No mechanism existed to target the new capacity to only such patients as would otherwise have visited the ED. Even when new capacity can be formally linked to a specific population, this linkage may prove difficult to maintain. Several participants described how competing demands prevented MTAs and observation units from continuing to be used for their intended purpose. [The MTA] was never sustainable, ‘cause it was just basically part of a traditional emergency space, and so it would just always get overrun by…people who required a stretcher stuffed into that space. (Manager 35)