Arrival by ambulance explains variation in mortality by time of admission: retrospective study of admissions to hospital following emergency department attendance in England

Background

It has been widely observed that death rates among patients admitted to hospital in an emergency vary across days of the week, with higher mortality rates experienced by patients admitted at weekends compared with midweek days.1–7 There is no conclusive evidence on the causes of this phenomenon, termed ‘the weekend effect’, and it has prompted much debate.8–11

Concerns that the ‘weekend effect’ reflects inadequate quality of care on admission due to reduced staffing levels at weekends have prompted the National Health Service (NHS) in England to extend emergency hospital services at weekends in line with the government's commitment to providing uniform quality of care on each day of the week.12 ,13 Hospitals are required to implement new clinical standards for ‘7-day services’, which include providing emergency admissions with a thorough clinical assessment by a suitable consultant within 14 hours of arrival and timely 24-hour access to consultant-directed interventions.

However, recent evidence aligns with the hypothesis that higher mortality following weekend admission reflects differences in the volume and severity of patients admitted at weekend.14–16 Concerns about the adequacy of administrative data to account fully for fluctuations in the severity of patients admitted to hospital at different times of the week have been raised,16–20 suggesting that more accurate adjustment for severity of illness could explain the weekend effect.

The majority of studies identifying a weekend effect have relied on analyses of routinely collected inpatient administrative databases and have therefore adjusted for patient risk accounting for demographic characteristics, primary diagnosis and comorbidity measures based on reported International Classification of Diseases (ICD)-10 codes.17 While these risk-adjustment models exhibit high explanatory power in predicting mortality, they cannot account fully for severity of illness.17 ,18 ,21 Studies based on data from specialist clinical databases and audits for specific diseases or clinical departments have used richer risk-adjustment models that account for variations in severity of illness within a diagnostic and comorbidity group. These studies have found little or no significant difference in death rates by day of admission.16 ,19 However, these studies have focused on patients with specific conditions.

In this study, we use national administrative inpatient data merged with previously underused data on attendances at accident and emergency (A&E) departments. These contain information on whether the patient arrived by ambulance, an additional indicator of severity22 not available in the inpatient data. Despite ambulance services being available 24 hours each day of the week, the proportion of patients arriving by ambulance varies substantially across the week.22 We examine how the inclusion of information on arrival by ambulance in the risk-adjustment model affects the observed pattern of mortality across the week.

The attendance data also enable us to use information on the time of arrival at hospital in addition to the day of arrival. Studies have shown that patterns of outcomes differ throughout the whole week and between day and night-times, and that either being admitted overnight or receiving care overnight tends to be associated with worse outcomes.7 ,14 ,23 ,24 This suggests that the description of the weekly variation in care quality as a weekend effect is an oversimplification.14 ,25 If fluctuations in staffing levels are the cause of the weekend effect, we would expect to see the patterns of patient mortality align with the typical shift patterns worked by senior medical staff.