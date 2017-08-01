Combining qualitative and quantitative operational research methods to inform quality improvement in pathways that span multiple settings

Introduction

Improving continuity1–8 and integration9–12 of care across sectors is a priority in many health systems. Increasingly, patients are discharged to community care as early as clinically appropriate to alleviate pressure on hospitals and in response to patient preferences for receiving care closer to home.13 ,14 However, it is challenging to design and assure the quality of services that are delivered across multiple organisations, not least because responsibility is dispersed among health professional groups that have different priorities and perspectives.

Literature on the development of complex interventions15–17 and guidance on service design18 stress the importance of evidence-informed approaches to concentrate attention and scarce resources on changes most likely to be effective.19–21 Yet, the evidence to support service change may be incomplete and comprise disparate quantitative and qualitative data as well as tacit knowledge.22–26 Formal group consensus methods such as Delphi and nominal group technique have been used extensively to incorporate the collective tacit knowledge of experts in the formulation of clinical practice guidelines and selection of outcome measures and quality indicators.27–30 However, such approaches are designed to obtain consensus regarding specific issues and are less readily applicable in group processes aiming to characterise complex service problems and to reach decisions about how to tackle these in ways that explicitly accommodate diverse perspectives and motivations.31

Operational research (OR) approaches to structured group decision-making are distinctive in their use of formal models to represent the problem in a manner that is amenable to analysis and manipulation.32 Formal models need not be quantitative, and a class of qualitative problem-structuring methods within the ‘soft’ (interpretivist) OR paradigm exists to help groups explore and address complex problems.33 These approaches permit pragmatic partial or local improvements to be agreed without requiring consensus among different interests on an overall solution.34 They include decision-conferencing,35 facilitative modelling,36 cognitive mapping,37 strategic options development and analysis,37 and strategic choice approach.38 The most relevant for system redesign is soft systems methodology, designed to tackle complex issues through systematic learning about the problem, decision processes and levers of change.39 Problem-structuring methods have predominantly been used to address issues in single organisations rather than those that span organisations, the latter being more challenging given the diffuse decision-making and greater diversity of working practices and goals.40 Recent notable exceptions include the use of soft systems methodology to assess existing provision and identify improvement strategies for children's mental health services41 and stroke rehabilitation.42

Quantitative techniques within the ‘hard’ (positivist) OR paradigm (eg, queuing theory, optimisation, simulation and statistical analysis43–45) support decision-making by using reductionist models to quantify the potential impact of proposed actions. Although the purpose of quantitative analyses within OR is to inform decisions and improvement rather than to generate knowledge, the implementation of quantitative OR methods is low in healthcare.44 ,46–48 One possible explanation is that reductionist approaches used in isolation capture insufficient understanding of the nature and context of complex issues to give relevant and practical findings and fail to secure buy-in and acceptance from stakeholders.49 It has been argued that combining quantitative and qualitative OR methods can enhance the likelihood of beneficial adoption.49 ,50 Studies using qualitative and quantitative OR methods in healthcare applications have predominantly taken the form of problem-structuring followed by simulation modelling,36 ,51 ,52 and have largely been confined to single organisation settings.53

We set out to combine soft systems methodology and quantitative OR methods to facilitate and inform an improvement initiative concerning a complex care pathway spanning multiple sectors. Our approach was designed to support a stakeholder group in developing and agreeing targeted, evidence-informed recommendations for service improvement within a case study provided by an existing research project. Following Eden54 and others, we judged the effectiveness of our approach by the material impact it had on the process of producing the recommendations rather than the eventual implementation or system outcomes in the much longer term.55 We conclude by reflecting on the potential for complementary qualitative and quantitative OR methods to augment service design and quality improvement work involving services that span multiple sectors and professions.