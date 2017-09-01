Effectiveness of a ‘Do not interrupt’ bundled intervention to reduce interruptions during medication administration: a cluster randomised controlled feasibility study

‘Do not interrupt’ intervention effectiveness overall and compared with other interventions

Using a parallel cluster randomised controlled study, we found a significant reduction in non-medication-related interruptions on the intervention wards compared with the control wards. Thus, the intervention was effective, but the effect size was modest representing a 30% reduction in interruptions (of 15 interruptions/100 administrations). This result is consistent with, but lower than, a range of small, non-controlled studies that report significant reductions in the overall rate of interruptions per medication dose administered of 71%11 44%12 and 43%13 following the introduction of similar interventions. Our lower effect size is likely attributable to our more stringent study design and analysis. Of note is an Italian study7 that demonstrated a significant increase in overall interruptions of 34%.

A central question is, what is the clinical practical significance of this reduction in interruptions, particularly on error rate reduction? Drawing on findings from one of our previous studies1 which involved observation of 4271 medication administrations by 98 nurses across two teaching hospitals and demonstrated a significant dose–response relationship between interruptions and MAEs (n=1196),1 we can shed some light on this question. That study showed that each interruption was associated with a 12.7% increase in the incidence of clinical MAEs. Extrapolating from this finding, the reduction of 15 interruptions/100 medication administrations found in the current study would translate to a potential absolute reduction in clinical MAEs of 1.8% (95% CI 1.1% to 2.7%).

To place this result in context, it is helpful to consider the effectiveness of alternative interventions also designed to reduce MAEs. The use of electronic medication administration records (eMARs) as part of a Computerised Provider Order Entry system (or e-prescribing system) is such an intervention. In a controlled before (paper-based medication administration chart) and after study of the introduction of an eMAR (with no bar coding) at a major teaching hospital, Westbrook and Li14 observed 4176 medication administrations performed by 153 nurses. At baseline, they showed the rate of clinical MAEs was 30.2/100 administrations. Following the introduction of the eMAR, there was a significant reduction in the clinical error rate of 4.2 errors/100 administrations (ie, a 14% absolute reduction in the MAE rate). Thus, our ‘Do not interrupt’ intervention has the potential to reduce MAEs by 1.8% versus a 14% reduction in MAEs found following implementation of an eMAR. Clearly, these two interventions are very different and involve substantially different resources. There are no published cost-effectiveness studies for either intervention types to guide decisions about their relative value. However, the contrast in magnitude of overall effectiveness in reducing MAEs highlights the value of considering opportunity costs when making decisions about any such interventions designed to reduce MAEs.

User acceptability and sustainability of ‘Do not interrupt’ interventions are further important considerations. Few studies have remarked upon the difficulty in sustaining such interventions beyond the initial enthusiasm and once monitoring of use disappears.4 ,6 Results from our survey of nurses identified a number of practical issues, including the difficulty of taking vests on and off, and concerns that medication administrations took longer. In other studies, nurses have highlighted their discomfort with wearing vests, as well as potential infection-control concerns with the reuse of cloth vests.15 The use of external props such as vests and sashes disrupts nurses' work and thus the benefits should be substantial to counter this interference in workflow. Overall, less than half the nurses on the intervention wards in our study wanted to continue with the intervention. Understanding in greater detail the reasons for interruptions and when they are most likely to be hazardous and using this information to better design the workflow have been suggested as potentially valuable approaches to reducing interruptions without the need for vests.16–18 Such changes may include relocating medication-related equipment, using barriers to keep those engaged in medication tasks out of sight of others, and applying demarcated non-interruption zones for some tasks.19 ,20 Educating nurses in strategies to deal with interruptive clinical environments has also been advocated.21

Our finding of the high rate at which nurses are interrupted during medication administration (57 interruptions/100 administrations at baseline) confirms previous study findings across clinical settings and countries.7 ,22 ,23 Investigation of the nature of these interruptions revealed that the vast majority (88%) had no relevance to the medication task underway. Hence, there would appear to be considerable scope for reducing the cognitive load of these unrelated interruptions. The survey results revealed a high level of recognition by nurses that interruptions are frequent and that they are a risk to safety and contributor to medication errors. Thus, convincing nurses of the potential value of reducing interruptions appears unlikely to be a major barrier to change. This highlights the need to understand in more depth the reasons, context and motivations for the high rates of interruptions and the role they play in helping and hindering safe and effective care delivery.

We found that our intervention was most effective at reducing interruptions from other nurses. The intervention had no substantial impact on the rate at which patients interrupted nurses, contrary to concerns that have been voiced in the literature that such interventions may inhibit patients from seeking help when needed.17 In an interesting study, Palese et al 24 investigated patients' interpretation of three different messages on ‘Do not interrupt’ vests and found that regardless of the message, patients on average expressed only modest agreement in terms of whether they thought that the do not interrupt message was directed at them (a mean score of 5.6 on a 10-point scale; 1=message on vest not at all directed at me, 10=message absolutely directed at me).

We found high rates of multitasking by nurses during medication administration tasks, which were unaffected by the intervention. The impact of this workload strategy has been substantially underexplored in healthcare and requires further attention given the deleterious effects of multitasking demonstrated in experimental studies and simulations such as those of driver distraction.8 ,25–27