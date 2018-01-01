You are here

Authors' response: ‘What can a participatory approach to evaluation contribute to the field of integrated care?’
  1. Laura Eyre1,
  2. Michael Farrelly2,
  3. Martin Marshall1
  1. 1 Primary Care and Population Health, University College London, London, UK
  2. 2 School of Histories, Languages and Cultures, University of Hull, Hull, Kingston upon Hull, UK
  1. Correspondence to Dr Laura Eyre, Primary Care and Population Health, University College London, Ludwig Guttman Health and Wellbeing Centre, 40 Liberty Bridge Road, Olympic Park, Stratford, London E20 1AS, UK; l.eyre{at}ucl.ac.uk
http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/bmjqs-2017-006627

We would like to thank Dr Sunderji and colleagues for their letter in response to our publication ‘What can a participatory approach to evaluation contribute to the field of integrated care?’ published in BMJ Quality and Safety on 6 December 2016. Dr Sunderji and colleagues make an important challenge in their letter regarding the inclusion of service users in participatory research and evaluation. This is a challenge that we acknowledge and will make a brief response to here.

First, we wish to make it clear that we are in agreement that participatory research and evaluation should, wherever possible, be undertaken with full participation from all stakeholders including members of the public who use the service or …

