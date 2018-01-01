Authors' response: ‘What can a participatory approach to evaluation contribute to the field of integrated care?’

We would like to thank Dr Sunderji and colleagues for their letter in response to our publication ‘What can a participatory approach to evaluation contribute to the field of integrated care?’ published in BMJ Quality and Safety on 6 December 2016. Dr Sunderji and colleagues make an important challenge in their letter regarding the inclusion of service users in participatory research and evaluation. This is a challenge that we acknowledge and will make a brief response to here.

First, we wish to make it clear that we are in agreement that participatory research and evaluation should, wherever possible, be undertaken with full participation from all stakeholders including members of the public who use the service or …