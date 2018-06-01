Impact of out-of-hours admission on patient mortality: longitudinal analysis in a tertiary acute hospital

Data sources and variables

We extracted patient records from SRFT for 10 financial years, from April 2004 to March 2014. This data set included similar information to nationally available Hospital Statistics of Episode data: age, sex, time of admission, method and source of admission, primary and secondary diagnoses, specialty, procedures, time of discharge, destination on discharge, consultant codes, and the dates of in-hospital and out-of-hospital deaths. The original data were at consultant episode level (the period when a patient was under the treatment of a consultant), and we created hospital spells (the continuous stay in a single hospital from admission to discharge) by linking episode records from the time of admission to the time of discharge. We excluded maternity admissions throughout to facilitate temporal comparisons, as maternity services ceased to be provided in November 2011. We also excluded patients aged 16 years and under as SRFT does not provide paediatric services (maternal and paediatric cases attending A&E area were assessed and stabilised before being transferred to other treatment centres). For patients with multiple emergency admissions within the last 30 days of life, we excluded all but the first admission. The final sample included 246 350 emergency spells, defined as non-elective admissions.

Our primary outcome variable was mortality within 30 days of admission (either in or out of hospital). Subanalyses of 7-day and all in-hospital (within stay) mortality were conducted for robustness checks. Our main exposure variable was weekend admission. Our data set included the minute of admission, which allowed us to categorise admissions from 19:00 on 1 day to 06:59 the next day as ‘night’, and admissions from 19:00 on Friday to 06:59 on Monday as ‘weekend’, a more precise definition than previous studies, reflecting senior clinicians’ working patterns.16 We expected public holidays to have similar service arrangement as weekends, and we therefore identified emergency admissions on 56 public holidays in the 10-year period and grouped these with weekend admissions. To do this we first identified those holidays immediately before or after a weekend and linked the weekend and the holiday as a holiday period. Second, we included in all the public holidays the evening of the day before (from 19:00 to 23:59) and the morning of the day after (from 0:00 to 06:59). Patients admitted outside weekends or holidays were categorised as ‘weekday’ and analysed as a comparison group. Our secondary exposure was all admissions during out-of-hours periods including weekends and the nights of weekdays. We categorised patients by weekday daytime admission (07:00–18:59, Monday to Friday), weekday night-time admission (19:00–06:59, Monday to Thursday), weekend daytime admission (07:00–18:59, Saturday and Sunday) and weekend night-time admission (19:00–06:59, Friday to Sunday). Patients admitted during normal working hours (weekday-day group) were treated as the reference category.

We adjusted for patient case-mix by including variables available in the administrative hospital data. Collectively these variables provide a good fit for modelling the risk of mortality,17 although they do not include direct measures of severity of illness. We adjusted for patient demographics using age categories on admission, gender and ethnicity. Socioeconomic characteristics were measured using area deprivation for place of residence in quintiles, based on the 2010 Index of Multiple Deprivation at the lower layer super output area level.18 For each patient we calculated a Charlson Index score to account for the presence and the severity of comorbidities.19 We updated the weights of included conditions according to their association with the risk of mortality estimated using recent data from the UK.20 We made further adjustments for patient complexity using indicators for primary diagnosis summary groups,21 the total number of different diagnoses, the total number of different procedures during the admission, the use of palliative care during the spell and the total number of emergency admissions in the year prior to the index admission date. We also controlled for the method and source of admission, using the most common method or source as the reference category. We identified those patients discharged to other healthcare providers (both public and private) and adjusted this for 30-day and 7-day mortalities (this variable does not predict in-hospital death). We accounted for seasonal impact by including dummy variables for the month of admission. In the pooled analysis, we included year dummies to capture unobserved factors that varied by financial year.