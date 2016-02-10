Does Lean healthcare improve patient satisfaction? A mixed-method investigation into primary care
- 1Department of Management and Engineering, Linköping University, Linköping, Sweden
- 2Department of Computer Science and Management, Wroclaw University of Technology, Wroclaw, Poland
- Correspondence to Dr Bozena Bonnie Poksinska, Quality Technology and Management, Department of Management and Engineering, Linköping University, Linköping 581 83, Sweden; bonnie.poksinska{at}liu.se
- Received 10 April 2015
- Revised 17 January 2016
- Accepted 18 January 2016
- Published Online First 10 February 2016
Abstract
Background Lean healthcare is claimed to contribute to improved patient satisfaction, but there is limited evidence to support this notion. This study investigates how primary-care centres working with Lean define and improve value from the patient's perspective, and how the application of Lean healthcare influences patient satisfaction.
Methods This paper contains two qualitative case studies and a quantitative study based on results from the Swedish National Patient Survey. Through the case studies, we investigated how primary-care organisations realised the principle of defining and improving value from the patient's perspective. In the quantitative study, we compared results from the patient satisfaction survey for 23 primary-care centres working with Lean with a control group of 23 care centres not working with Lean. We also analysed changes in patient satisfaction over time.
Results Our case studies reveal that Lean healthcare implementations primarily target efficiency and little attention is paid to the patient's perspective. The quantitative study shows no significantly better results in patient satisfaction for primary-care centres working with Lean healthcare compared with those not working with Lean. Further, care centres working with Lean show no significant improvements in patient satisfaction over time.
Conclusions Lean healthcare implementations seem to have a limited impact on improving patient satisfaction. Care providers need to pay more attention to integrating the patient's perspective in the application of Lean healthcare. Value needs to be defined and value streams need to be improved based on both the knowledge and clinical expertise of care providers, and the preferences and needs of patients.