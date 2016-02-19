Revisiting the panculture

Traditionally, generations of physicians have been taught that the evaluation of the febrile hospitalised patient consists of the ‘panculture;’ that is, microbiological culture of blood, urine, sputum or stool in search of an offending pathogen. Often, these laboratory tests are paired with complementary imaging such as chest or abdominal X-rays in order to elucidate sources of infection. Indeed, it is hard to find a ‘competent’ physician that has not developed this repertoire during the course of their practice.

Although well established in clinical parlance, the term panculture was formally introduced in the medical literature in the 1990s in response to an article examining blood culture contamination in emergency department settings.1 Even at this juncture, the phrase introduced palpable anxiety. For example, some termed the practice a ‘knee-jerk’ response to fever. Others called for the term to be removed from medical discourse.2 Why the consternation regarding an ostensibly innocuous practice?