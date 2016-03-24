Towards optimising local reviews of severe incidents in maternity care: messages from a comparison of local and external reviews
- Anjali Shah1,
- Bryn Kemp1,
- Susan Sellers2,
- Lisa Hinton3,
- Melanie O'Connor1,
- Peter Brocklehurst4,
- Jenny Kurinczuk1,
- Marian Knight1
- 1National Perinatal Epidemiology Unit, Nuffield Department of Population Health, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK
- 2Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, University Hospitals Bristol NHS Trust, Bristol, UK
- 3Health Experiences Research Group, Department of Primary Health Care Sciences, Oxford University, Oxford, UK
- 4Institute for Women's Health, University College London, London, UK
- Correspondence to Professor Marian Knight, National Perinatal Epidemiology Unit, National Perinatal Epidemiology Unit University of Oxford Old Road Campus, Oxford OX3 7LF, UK; marian.knight{at}npeu.ox.ac.uk
- Received 21 October 2015
- Revised 2 March 2016
- Accepted 8 March 2016
- Published Online First 24 March 2016
Abstract
Background Detailed local case review is commonly used as a strategy to improve care. However, recent reports have highlighted concerns over quality of local reviews in maternity care. The aim of this project was to describe the methods used for conducting local reviews of care of women with severe maternal morbidity, and to compare lessons identified for future care through external and local reviews.
Methods Thirty-three anonymised clinical records from women with severe maternal morbidities were obtained, together with the report of the local review of their care. The methodology used for the local reviews was described, including specific tools used, team members involved, their disciplines, report format and whether an action plan with recommendations for audit was produced. Multidisciplinary external reviewers considered the records using a standard confidential enquiry approach. A thematic analysis of lessons learned from the two approaches was undertaken.
Results A formal report of the local review was produced for 11/33 cases; 4 of these used root cause analysis. A further 12 local reviews consisted of a group discussion with output noted in a spreadsheet; 5 consisted of a timeline with good practice points and 5 had no formal review. Patients were involved in five local reviews; only one was multidisciplinary. Action plans were recorded in 14 local reviews; 3 of these included a recommendation to audit the proposed changes. External reviews identified additional messages for care and highlighted aspects of good care in every case, whereas only 55% (n=18) of local reviews identified good care (p<0.0005).
Conclusions The quality of local reviews can clearly be improved. Very few of the reviews involved patients. Local reviews should be multidisciplinary, generate an action plan, and the implementation of recommendations should be audited. Improvements in local reviews may be achieved by standardised training or development of national protocols.
This is an Open Access article distributed in accordance with the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution (CC BY 4.0) license, which permits others to distribute, remix, adapt and build upon this work, for commercial use, provided the original work is properly cited. See: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/