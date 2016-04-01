Learning from incidents in healthcare: the journey, not the arrival, matters

Introduction

Incident reporting is widely recognised as an important method for improving safety in healthcare, and many countries have established their own incident reporting systems.1 However, the actual value of these systems is increasingly subject to debate.2 Reporting systems, both local and national, are overwhelmed by the volume of reports and fall short in defining recommendations for improving healthcare safety: ‘We collect too much and do too little’.3

The purpose of these systems is also under debate. The UK, for example, struggles to clarify whether incident reports should be used to help healthcare organisations learn, or whether they should help regulators and funders to make judgements.4 As healthcare inspectors tasked with running a national hospital incident reporting system (IL, SM and JV), we recognise the issues described above. In this article, we show how the theories in the evolving scientific literature on incident reporting apply to our situation. Our work since 2012 acts as an empirical example of how reporting systems could have an effect if they focus on the learning process within hospitals instead of on solutions for reported safety issues. As TS Eliot is quoted as saying: “The journey, not the arrival, matters.”