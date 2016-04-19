Exclusions in the denominators of process-based quality measures: the missing link in understanding performance or ecological fallacy?

Perla J Marang-van de Mheen, Brahmajee K Nallamothu

28 March 2016

Key messages Better process-based performance measures do not always correlate with better outcomes. For instance, hospitals that reduce door-to-balloon (D2B) time do not necessarily reduce 30-day mortality for patients with acute myocardial infarction (MI) treated with primary percutaneous coronary intervention.

This disconnect may represent an ‘ecological fallacy’. For individual patients, a shorter D2B reduces the risk of death. But, hospitals that have reduced their D2B also tend to treat complex patients with a higher risk of death, hence the apparent failure to translate improved processes into better outcomes.

A further problem relates to the denominators of eligible patients for a given process measure. Hospitals may generate different denominators for the relevant patient population if more complex patients are included, particularly in hospitals excluding more patients. This may explain the worse performance on process measures for acute MI patients in hospitals excluding more patients, rather than reduced quality of care.

Variations in case-mix between hospitals may affect interpretation of process-based quality measures, not just patient outcomes.

Efforts to improve quality of care in hospitals often start by comparing clinical processes between hospitals. However, earlier studies have suggested that better performance in process measures believed to be clinically meaningful may not always be linked to improved patient outcomes. At times, this unexpected finding has led to enormous confusion between quality experts and clinicians. In this issue, Bruckel et al1 use data on patients with acute myocardial infarction to tackle a potentially key aspect of this paradox by focusing on the ‘denominator problem’—the observation that large numbers of patient exclusions from many process measures may erode the ability to judge hospitals on the quality of care delivered.

Some allowance for exclusions is widely seen as necessary to ensure enough homogeneity in patients to allow for meaningful comparisons between hospitals. However, the use of exclusions …