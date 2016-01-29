Is bias in the eye of the beholder? A vignette study to assess recognition of cognitive biases in clinical case workups
- Laura Zwaan1,2,
- Sandra Monteiro3,
- Jonathan Sherbino4,
- Jonathan Ilgen5,
- Betty Howey6,
- Geoffrey Norman3
- 1Institute of Medical Education Research Rotterdam, Erasmus MC, Rotterdam, The Netherlands
- 2Department of Public and Occupational Health, VU University Medical Center/EMGO Institute, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
- 3Department of Clinical Epidemiology and Biostatistics, McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada
- 4Department of Medicine, McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada
- 5Department of Medicine, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA
- 6Program for Educational Research and Development, McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada
- Correspondence to Dr Laura Zwaan, Institute of Medical Education Research Rotterdam, Erasmus MC, Wytemaweg 80, Rotterdam, 3015 CN, The Netherlands; l.zwaan{at}erasmusmc.nl
- Received 5 November 2015
- Revised 8 January 2016
- Accepted 11 January 2016
- Published Online First 29 January 2016
Abstract
Background Many authors have implicated cognitive biases as a primary cause of diagnostic error. If this is so, then physicians already familiar with common cognitive biases should consistently identify biases present in a clinical workup. The aim of this paper is to determine whether physicians agree on the presence or absence of particular biases in a clinical case workup and how case outcome knowledge affects bias identification.
Methods We conducted a web survey of 37 physicians. Each participant read eight cases and listed which biases were present from a list provided. In half the cases the outcome implied a correct diagnosis; in the other half, it implied an incorrect diagnosis. We compared the number of biases identified when the outcome implied a correct or incorrect primary diagnosis. Additionally, the agreement among participants about presence or absence of specific biases was assessed.
Results When the case outcome implied a correct diagnosis, an average of 1.75 cognitive biases were reported; when incorrect, 3.45 biases (F=71.3, p<0.00001). Individual biases were reported from 73% to 125% more often when an incorrect diagnosis was implied. There was no agreement on presence or absence of individual biases, with κ ranging from 0.000 to 0.044.
Interpretation Individual physicians are unable to agree on the presence or absence of individual cognitive biases. Their judgements are heavily influenced by hindsight bias; when the outcome implies a diagnostic error, twice as many biases are identified. The results present challenges for current error reduction strategies based on identification of cognitive biases.