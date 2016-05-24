Evaluation of the association between Hospital Survey on Patient Safety Culture (HSOPS) measures and catheter-associated infections: results of two national collaboratives
- Jennifer Meddings1,2,3,
- Heidi Reichert1,
- M Todd Greene1,3,
- Nasia Safdar4,5,
- Sarah L Krein1,3,
- Russell N Olmsted6,
- Sam R Watson7,
- Barbara Edson8,
- Mariana Albert Lesher8,
- Sanjay Saint1,2,3
- 1Department of Internal Medicine, University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA
- 2Department of Medicine, Ann Arbor Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA
- 3VA Center for Clinical Management Research, Ann Arbor Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA
- 4Department of Internal Medicine, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, Madison, Wisconsin, USA
- 5Department of Medicine, William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Affairs Hospital, Madison, Wisconsin, USA
- 6Infection Prevention and Control, Trinity Health, Livonia, Michigan, USA
- 7Michigan Health & Hospital Association, Keystone Center for Patient Safety & Quality, Okemos, Michigan, USA
- 8Health Research and Educational Trust (HRET), Chicago, Illinois, USA
- Received 4 November 2015
- Revised 4 February 2016
- Accepted 29 February 2016
- Published Online First 24 May 2016
Abstract
Background The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) has funded national collaboratives using the Comprehensive Unit-based Safety Program to reduce rates of two catheter-associated infections—central-line-associated bloodstream infection (CLABSI) and catheter-associated urinary tract infection (CAUTI), using evidence-based intervention bundles to improve technical aspects of care and socioadaptive approaches to foster a culture of safety.
Objective Examine the association between hospital units' results for the Hospital Survey on Patient Safety Culture (HSOPS) and catheter-associated infection rates.
Methods We analysed data from two prospective cohort studies from acute-care intensive care units (ICUs) and non-ICUs participating in the AHRQ CLABSI and CAUTI collaboratives. National Healthcare Safety Network catheter-associated infections per 1000 catheter-days were collected at baseline and quarterly postimplementation. The HSOPS was collected at baseline and again 1 year later. Infection rates were modelled using multilevel negative binomial models as a function of HSOPS components over time, adjusted for hospital-level characteristics.
Results 1821 units from 1079 hospitals (CLABSI) and 1576 units from 949 hospitals (CAUTI) were included. Among responding units, infection rates declined over the project periods (by 47% for CLABSI, by 23% for CAUTI, unadjusted). No significant associations were found between CLABSI or CAUTI rates and HSOPS measures at baseline or over time.
Conclusions We found no association between results of the HSOPS and catheter-associated infection rates when measured at baseline and postintervention in two successful large national collaboratives focused on prevention of CLABSI and CAUTI. These results suggest that it may be possible to improve CLABSI and CAUTI rates without making significant changes in safety culture, particularly as measured by instruments like HSOPS.
