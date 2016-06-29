Implementation of a structured hospital-wide morbidity and mortality rounds model
- Edmund S H Kwok1,
- Lisa A Calder1,2,
- Emily Barlow-Krelina2,
- Craig Mackie2,
- Andrew J E Seely3,
- A Adam Cwinn1,
- James R Worthington1,
- Jason R Frank1,4
- 1Department of Emergency Medicine, University of Ottawa, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
- 2Clinical Epidemiology Program, The Ottawa Hospital Research Institute, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
- 3Division of Thoracic Surgery, Department of Surgery, The Ottawa Hospital, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
- 4Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
- Correspondence to Dr Edmund S H Kwok, Department of Emergency Medicine, University of Ottawa, 1053 Carling Avenue, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada K1Y 4E9; ekwok{at}toh.on.ca
- Received 4 March 2016
- Revised 10 May 2016
- Accepted 10 June 2016
- Published Online First 29 June 2016
Abstract
Importance There is a paucity of literature on the quality and effectiveness of institutional morbidity & mortality (M&M) rounds processes.
Objective We sought to implement and evaluate the effectiveness of a hospital-wide structured M&M rounds model at improving the quality of M&M rounds across multiple specialties.
Design, setting, participants We conducted a prospective interventional study involving 24 clinical groups (1584 physicians) at a tertiary care teaching hospital from January 2013 to June 2015.
Intervention We implemented the published Ottawa M&M Model (OM3): appropriate case selection, cognitive/system issues analyses, interprofessional participation, dissemination of lessons and effector mechanisms.
Main outcomes and measures We created an OM3 scoring index reflecting these elements to measure the quality of M&M rounds. Secondary outcomes include explicit discussions of cognitive/system issues and resultant action items.
Results OM3 scores for all participating groups improved significantly from a median of 12.0/24 (95% CI 10 to 14) to 20.0/24 (95% CI 18 to 21). An increased frequency of in-rounds discussion around cognitive biases (pre 154/417 (37%), post 256/466 (55%); p<0.05) and system issues (pre 175/417 (42%), post 259/466 (62%); p<0.05) were reported by participants via online surveys postintervention, while in-person surveys throughout the intervention period demonstrated even higher frequencies (cognitive biases 1222/1437 (85%); system issues 1250/1437 (87%)). We found 45 action items resulting directly from M&M rounds postintervention, compared with none preintervention.
Conclusions and relevance Implementation of a structured model enhanced the quality of M&M rounds with demonstrable policy improvements hospital wide. The OM3 can be feasibly implemented at other hospitals to effectively improve quality of M&M rounds across different specialties.