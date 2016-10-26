Development of a high-value care culture survey: a modified Delphi process and psychometric evaluation

Competing interests RG is the Director of Outreach and Evaluation and the Director of the Teaching Value in Healthcare Learning Network at Costs of Care. She is supported by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations through the VA/Robert Wood Johnson Clinical Scholars Program. CM receives royalties from McGraw Hill for the textbook ‘Understanding Value-based Healthcare’, outside of the submitted work and is the Director of Implementation at Costs of Care. RDH was supported in part by grants from the NIA (No. P30-AG021684) and the NIMHD (No. P20-MD000182). CHB is the Vice Dean for Education at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and the chair of the American Board of Internal Medicine. RW reports that he is a member of the Lucian Leape Institute of the National Patient Safety Foundation (for which he receives no compensation); is currently chairing an advisory board to England's National Health Service reviewing the NHS’ digital health strategy (no compensation); has a contract to UCSF from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality to edit a patient-safety website; receives compensation from John Wiley and Sons for writing a blog; receives royalties from Lippincott Williams & Wilkins and McGraw-Hill for writing/editing several books; received a stipend and stock options for having previously served on the Board of Directors of IPC Healthcare; receives stock options for serving on the board of Accuity Medical Management Systems; serves on the scientific advisory boards for Amino.com, PatientSafe Solutions, QPID Health, Twine and EarlySense (for which he receives stock options); and holds the Benioff endowed chair in hospital medicine from Marc and Lynne Benioff. RG and CM had full access to all of the data in the study and take responsibility for the integrity of the data and the accuracy of the data analysis.