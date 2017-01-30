rss
BMJ Qual Saf doi:10.1136/bmjqs-2016-006340
  • Correspondence

Deaths from preventable adverse events originating in hospitals

  1. John T James
  1. Correspondence to Dr John T James, Patient Safety America, 14503 Windy Ridge, Houston, TX 77062, USA; john.t.james{at}earthlink.net
  • Received 25 November 2016
  • Revised 19 December 2016
  • Accepted 4 January 2017
  • Published Online First 30 January 2017

Drs Shojania and Dixon-Woods1 seem to misunderstand the nature of preventable adverse events originating in hospitals as characterised in my study from the Journal of Patient Safety (JPS) in 2013.2 I do not appreciate being lumped in with the study by Makary and Daniel for their criticisms.3 In fact, I wrote a serious criticism on the Makary and Daniel study after it was published.4

Although Makary and Daniel started with almost the same data that I did, they deviated from the method I used and the conclusions I reached. My estimate, based on data available at the time of my review, asserted that approximately 400 000 people die prematurely because of mistakes (preventable lethal events) originating during hospital care. I acknowledged that the deaths of these patients likely involved a basic cause, say cancer or cardiovascular disease, …

[Full text of this article]

This Article

  1. Extract
  2. Full text
  3. PDF

Responses

  1. Submit a response
  2. No responses published

Google Scholar

  1. Articles by James, J. T.

Social bookmarking

Free sample

This recent issue is free to all users to allow everyone the opportunity to see the full scope and typical content of BMJ Quality & Safety.
View free sample issue >>

Email alerts

Don't forget to sign up for content alerts so you keep up to date with all the articles as they are published.

 

Navigate This Article