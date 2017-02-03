Can patient involvement improve patient safety? A cluster randomised control trial of the Patient Reporting and Action for a Safe Environment (PRASE) intervention

Previous work 18–20 has described the development of tools, based on Reason's model of organisational safety, 13 that allow patients to provide feedback on the safety of their care environment to inform local and organisational changes. One tool, patient measure of safety (PMOS), asks patients to report on those factors that have been identified in the literature 21 and by patients 18 as contributing to patient safety. These include communication and teamwork, roles and responsibility, and ward environment. The second tool, patient incident reporting tool (PIRT) 22 asks patients to report on patient safety incidents they have experienced or witnessed as well as any positive experiences. Together, information from these two tools is assimilated and feedback provided to ward teams, who are asked to convene as a multidisciplinary group to consider the feedback and to make and implement action plans based on this information. The feasibility of this intervention known as Patient Reporting and Action for a Safe Environment (PRASE) has been reported elsewhere. 23 Here, we evaluate the costs and benefits of the PRASE intervention and its effect on measures of patient safety when implemented on hospital wards. This study represents the first randomised control trial (RCT) of the effectiveness of a patient feedback intervention to improve patient safety.

Rates of adverse events during hospitalisation have been estimated at between 3% and 16% globally and, despite increasing attention, have demonstrated very little improvement over the last 10 years. 1 The role that patients could play in promoting safety and reducing adverse events is now an international policy priority. For example, the WHO's World Alliance for Patient Safety cites mobilisation and empowerment of patients as one of six action areas that will be taken forward in its ‘Patients for Patient Safety’ programme. 2 Despite international emphasis and repeated calls for greater patient involvement, 3 Wachter referred to the lack of progress in this area as a ‘troubling gap’, when rating the achievements of healthcare in promoting safety. 4 Perhaps even more troubling is the dearth of research evidence on how best to involve patients and whether such involvement leads to improvements in safety. The evidence that does exist indicates that patients are willing and able to participate in error prevention strategies 5 that have the potential to improve safety. 6–9 However, there can be a reluctance to challenge staff and provide negative feedback that might directly impact on the quality of their care, 10 , 11 and there is a risk of shifting responsibility for safety onto patients. 12 Patient involvement comes in a variety of forms, from patient education about risk through to involvement in monitoring the safety practices of healthcare professionals. The potential for such interventions to improve communication and patient experience as well as save money and improve outcomes is great, 13 and early findings suggest that such outcomes are feasible. 14 However, research in this field is lacking, with systematic reviews concluding that there is limited and poor quality evidence that patient involvement has any benefits for patient safety. 15–17

Methods

This evaluation employed a multicentre, cluster, waitlist, RCT design to assess the efficacy of the PRASE intervention in achieving patient safety improvements over a 12-month period. The published protocol for the trial is available elsewhere.20

Participants This study was conducted in 33 hospital wards, across five hospitals (three National Health Service (NHS) Trusts) in the UK. At the small district hospital, all adult non-intensive wards were recruited (N=9). At the medium-sized teaching hospital Trust, the chief nurse recruited 10 adult wards to the study. Within the large Trust, wards (N=14) were asked to volunteer to take part. An average of 25 patients meeting the following eligibility criteria within each ward were recruited at three different time points: ≥aged 16, able to give informed consent and minimum period of 4 hours on the ward before questionnaire administered. Patients were excluded if they were too ill or distressed to take part and had already been in the study within the previous month or were non-English or non-Mirpuri-speaking patients.

Intervention The PRASE intervention uses two theoretically informed and validated tools to collect patient feedback about the safety of care as a means of achieving patient-centred service improvement (see logic model in online supplementary appendix 1). The first tool, PMOS, is a 44-item questionnaire asking patients to report on a range of upstream factors that contribute to safety, for example, communication and teamwork, physical environment, staff roles and responsibilities.18 ,19 The second, PIRT, asks patients to report on any safety concerns they have experienced during their inpatient stay and provide detail about what happened, why they felt it happened, what could be done to prevent it happening again, and the severity and preventability of the concern from their (non-clinical) perspective. This patient feedback is then collated and presented to each ward as part of a multidisciplinary meeting during which ward staff are supported to agree a set of ward-specific actions to address areas of patient concern. The philosophy of this intervention is that it is an iterative process with a cycle of measurement, feedback and change lasting for a period of 6 months. Ward staff engaged in two cycles during the 12-month intervention period. Following the feasibility study,22 changes were made to the intervention to support effective implementation. The research team facilitated action planning meetings using an action planning proforma to capture the ward improvement plans. We also launched the project in Trusts at a start-up meeting and hosted a meeting after the first set of action planning meetings had been completed and another at the end of the project. Senior managers were invited to attend these meetings and agreed to support the wards in delivering change. Researchers were equally visible on both the control and intervention wards, as data were collected for the purposes of feedback as part of the intervention and outcome measurement. Control wards received their PRASE feedback in a single report at the end of the 12 months follow-up period accompanied by a 1-hour training session on how to interpret and use this feedback.

Intervention fidelity Assessment of fidelity followed a previously published framework24 and was informed by the intervention's logic model. We conducted a detailed process evaluation to understand how the intervention was received and used by each of the 17 intervention wards (submitted for publication). Adherence was assessed in relation to eight components of the intervention listed below; each was rated independently by three members of the research team and, through discussion, consensus was achieved. These scores were based on data collected by senior researchers (LS, JKO and CM) who (1) observed and recorded attendance at all meetings, (2) obtained copies of all action plans developed by ward teams and (3) conducted a telephone follow-up with the nominated PRASE lead for each ward and recorded the extent to which each action plan was reported to have been implemented. Box 1 shows the scoring of the fidelity of implementation of each of the eight intervention components. Box 1 Measurement of Patient Reporting and Action for a Safe Environment implementation fidelity Attendance of at least one ward representative at orientation meeting (0=no; 3=yes) Multidisciplinary team present at the phase I action planning meeting (APM) (0=no APM; 1 = one staff group represented; 2 = at least two staff groups represented and 3 = more than two staff groups represented) Creation of action plans (APs) in phase I (0= no APs; 1= limited APs including mainly quick fixes; 2 = considered APs reflecting issues identified with potential for short-term impact and 3 = as 2, but potential for longer-term solutions) The extent to which APs were implemented in phase I (0= no implementation; 1= at least one AP partially implemented; 2 = most APs implemented and 3 = all APs implemented) Multidisciplinary team present at the phase II APM (as above) Creation of APs in phase II (as above) Implementation of APs in phase II (as above) Attendance of at least one ward representative at midpoint meeting (as orientation meeting) It was decided a priori that the values of 0 and 1 on each of the components would be classed as non-adherence while scores of 2 or 3 would imply adherence. Thus, overall fidelity scores ranged from 0 (non-adherence with all components) to 8 (adherence to all eight components) for each ward.

Outcomes Each hospital attended a start-up meeting at which the study was introduced. Baseline data collection then proceeded on all wards in participating hospitals after which the wards were then randomised to the two groups. Follow-up data collection occurred at 6 and 12 months post randomisation on all wards.

Patient safety thermometer The patient safety thermometer (PST) is a ward-level routinely collected compulsory measure of patient harm that was introduced in the NHS in 2012 shortly prior to the start of this trial. Information is collected on new and existing cases of four types of possible ‘harm’ (pressure ulcers, venous thromboembolism, catheter- associated urinary tract infections and falls) from all patients on a ward on a single day each month. The key outcome for analysis was harm-free care (HFC) at the ward level that can range between 0% and 100%; higher scores indicate greater HFC (so are positive). A baseline was calculated using the average of the 3 months prior to randomisation; for the 6-month and 12-month time points, the month during the collection of patient feedback and the preceding and following months were averaged. Following experience with the measure during the trial, a summary from the PST focusing on new harms only was added as a key outcome. This excluded historical harms occurring prior to admission of the patient to the specific ward and was therefore deemed a more sensitive measure of the efficacy of the intervention.

Patient measure of safety The 44-item PMOS questionnaire was completed by patients as part of the intervention and was also used as an outcome measure. Patients were given the choice of completing the questionnaire themselves via a tablet computer or providing responses verbally, which the researcher then input. Forty-three items were scored on Likert scales from 1 to 5; one additional item also required a qualitative response. An overall PMOS score was calculated for those responding to at least 80% of items by averaging over item scores; overall scores were means that ranged from 1 to 5, with high scores indicating more positive response.

Secondary outcomes Three secondary outcome measures were also measured. First, participants were asked three Commissioning for Quality and Innovation (CQUIN) questions, which are measured within the NHS Inpatient Survey25 (example question: “Were you involved as much as you wanted to be in decisions about your care and treatment?”). Second, participants were asked to complete the ‘NHS Friends and Family Test’ question:26 “How likely are you to recommend this ward to friends and family if they needed similar care or treatment?”. Both of these measures are routinely collected within the NHS as patient-reported indicators of quality of care. Third, we measured staff perceptions of safety culture using the four outcome questions from the Hospital Survey of Patient Safety.27 For further details of secondary outcome measures collected, see the published protocol.20

Outcome data collection PMOS data were collected by research nurses during three periods over 12 months (at baseline, and 6 and 12 months post randomisation). Informed consent was taken prior to data collection. Research nurses visited each ward on a daily basis until a minimum of 20 patients were recruited. Routinely available PST data were extracted via the Health and Social Care Information Centre website.28 Data for the purposes of the assessment of fidelity (see above) were collected by LS, CM and JKO and were coded by LS, GA and RL.

Sample size The study was powered to detect a small-to-medium difference (effect size (ES) =0.3) between the allocated groups with respect to the PMOS score. A small-to-medium ES seemed a reasonable assumption as each ward would be focusing on developing and implementing their own action plans, tailored using their initial feedback. The intervention was therefore specific to individual wards and was not expected to impact on all areas measured by the PMOS. Any improvement on the PMOS overall score, which summates across various domains, was therefore likely to be small. In order to achieve 80% power (with alpha=0.05) with an average cluster size of 25 patients and assumed intraclass correlation coefficient (ICC) of 0.05, 32 wards were required. This estimate of ICC seemed reasonable for a trial in secondary care with a patient-reported outcome.29 The PST was newly introduced shortly prior to the start of the trial, and the way in which the data would be formatted (eg, individual data, ward level) for public availability was unclear at the time.

Randomisation Wards were randomly assigned to the intervention or control group on an equal basis by York Trials Unit. Minimisation was used to balance groups with respect to ward type (medical or surgical), age (low, middle or high based on tertiles), male/female/mixed sex wards and ward size (low, middle or high based on tertiles). It was not possible to blind wards to group allocation, but research nurses who collected data were blinded.