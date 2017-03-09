Large-scale implementation of the I-PASS handover system at an academic medical centre

Problem description

In 2012, Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) safety culture survey scores for handovers and transitions of care, though similar to the national median, were the lowest among all domains. Furthermore, based on safety reports and resident surveys, deficient handovers were not infrequently associated with preventable errors and adverse events. Although virtually all departments and divisions had some handover policy, there was no systematic, standardised, institution-wide approach.

These findings were also concerning given the educational mission of MGH, as there are Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) Common Program Requirements (VI.B.2 and VI.B.3) for resident competency in ‘effective, structured handover processes’.1 A previous study of MGH residents demonstrated that handovers often lacked important elements, and 59.4% of respondents reported that problematic handovers had contributed to major or minor patient harm.2

These considerations were the proximate stimulus for the MGH Center for Quality and Safety (CQS) to implement a comprehensive handover initiative using the I-PASS system.3–5