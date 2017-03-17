You are here

  Participatory approaches to evaluating integrated care: the vital role for client inclusion and participation

Participatory approaches to evaluating integrated care: the vital role for client inclusion and participation
  1. Nadiya Sunderji1,2,3,
  2. Allyson Ion4,5,
  3. Elizabeth Lin2,6,
  4. Abbas Ghavam-Rassoul7,8,9,
  5. Gwen Jansz7,8
  1. 1Mental Health and Addictions Service, St. Michael's Hospital, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
  2. 2Department of Psychiatry, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
  3. 3Li Ka Shing Knowledge Institute, St. Michael's Hospital, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
  4. 4School of Social Work, McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada
  5. 5Mental Health Research, St. Michael's Hospital, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
  6. 6Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
  7. 7Department of Family and Community Medicine, St. Michael's Hospital, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
  8. 8Department of Family and Community Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
  9. 9Dalla Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
  1. Correspondence to Dr Nadiya Sunderji, Mental Health and Addictions Service, St. Michael's Hospital, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5B 1W8; sunderjin{at}smh.ca

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/bmjqs-2017-006604

To the Editor

We read with interest Eyre and colleagues' publication ‘What can a participatory approach to evaluation contribute to the field of integrated care?’ published in BMJ Quality & Safety on 6 December 2016.1 We agree with many of the points they raised including the need to shift from proving efficacy to promoting real-world implementation of integrated care. In our research to develop a quality framework to drive improvements in integrated care implementation, we uncovered similar issues regarding the role of leadership and the microprocesses of collaboration between providers.2

However, while Eyre and colleagues correctly point out the value of participatory …

