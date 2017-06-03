Mobilising or standing still?A narrative review of Surgical Safety Checklist knowledge as developed in 25 highly cited papers from 2009 to 2016

Background

The WHO Surgical Safety Checklist (SSC) was developed in 2008 as part of the Safe Surgery Saves Lives campaign.1 Broadly mandated and put into practice in hospitals around the world, the SSC has been the focus of 8 years of extensive research. Initial studies reported positive outcomes on morbidity and mortality.2 3 Other studies have reported more limited impacts, for example,4 still others have reported no impact at all5 6 or questioned the effectiveness of SSC.7 Such results have prompted calls for the reconsideration of policies mandating the SSC as an organisational safety practice.8

Much is at stake here. The role of team communication in care quality is incontrovertible9 10; therefore, decisions to pursue or abandon the SSC are consequential and should be made by drawing from a robust knowledge base. With the significant difficulties associated with progressively improving patient safety, the decision to abandon established and promising initiatives should be taken only after careful consideration of what has been achieved and a systematic assessment of what remains to be done.11 A multitude of studies, commentaries and reviews have been published since the introduction of the SSC, making this a good moment to pause and ask: how has knowledge mobilised and accumulated across high impact papers in the SSC literature?