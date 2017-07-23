International comparison of emergency hospital use for infants: data linkage cohort study in Canada and England

Background Paediatric emergency admissions in England have risen by a third over the past decade and are continuing to rise.1 2 For serious conditions, admissions are necessary and appropriate. However, the majority of unplanned admissions within the first year of life are for minor conditions, particularly minor infections, which could be treated outside hospital.1 3 Responding to infant illness in ways that avoid emergency admission could help reduce inconvenience to families (eg, emotional distress, interruption of work or school) and the risk of iatrogeny (eg, hospital-acquired infection or medical errors). However, there is a lack of evidence on the best approaches to reducing unplanned infant admissions.4 Analyses of trends over time in admission rates have provided important insights into how changes to policy influence paediatric healthcare use (eg, how UK primary care policy reforms aimed at improving working conditions for physicians and outcomes for patients are related to increasing rates of short-stay paediatric admissions).1 5 Comparisons of healthcare use in different settings provide further opportunities to identify determinants of variation in service use.6 Specifically, Ontario (Canada’s largest province) and England have similar cultural and environmental risk factors and similar levels of child poverty.7 Both countries offer universal healthcare systems, with no user fees at the point of care. General practitioners (GPs) also operate similar gatekeeper functions in both countries, referring families to hospital where appropriate. However, important organisational differences between these jurisdictions provide an opportunity to understand how different policies and service provision may contribute to paediatric acute healthcare use. For example, although most of the Ontario population has a primary care provider, access to a doctor out of hours without attending emergency department (ED) is very low in comparison to other OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) countries.8 Primary care reform in Ontario has attempted to improve access through incentives aimed at general/family practitioners, although children also receive primary care from paediatricians (predominantly in urban centres).9 There are also differences in postnatal support during early infancy: all families in England are supported by home visiting by qualified midwives and health visitors, whereas follow-up is less well established in Ontario, where only 9% of pregnant mothers are cared for by a midwife and less than 35% of low-risk newborns receive the recommended follow-up visit in the first week of life.10–12While Canada has a well-established history of paediatric emergency medicine (PEM) in tertiary centres and a system of consultant paediatricians in the ED in large community hospitals,13 consultant PEM provision in the UK varies regionally, and is only recommended for emergency care settings seeing more than 16 000 children per year (around half of EDs in the UK).14 Finally, ED wait time targets also differ between countries: in England, 95% of patients attending an ED should be seen, treated, admitted or discharged in under 4 hours (98% prior to 2010), whereas in Ontario, 90% of ED visits for patients with only minor or uncomplicated conditions are expected to be completed within 4 hours. We performed an in-depth comparison of emergency hospital use during infancy, a time of high need for acute care, within which admissions may be avoidable, and a time when neonatal morbidity and social risk factors may be especially important. We evaluated both inpatient admissions and ED visits in order to gain an overall picture of hospital contact. We aimed to identify differences in patterns of hospital use and maternal and neonatal risk factors, based on standardised birth cohorts of healthy populations, derived from linked administrative hospital data.

Methods Data sources We extracted data for Ontario from linked population-based administrative databases at the Institute for Clinical and Evaluative Sciences in Toronto.15 Eligible mothers and infants were identified from the Registered Persons Database, which holds information on all Ontario residents (currently over 13 million) with a provincial health card number. Linked maternal and newborn health records were extracted from the MOMBABY dataset, which provides information on all births in hospitals in Ontario and is linked using a unique health card number. Inpatient admissions and ED visits were extracted for all hospitals providing acute inpatient facilities in Ontario from the Canadian Institute of Health Information Discharge Abstract Database and the National Ambulatory Care Reporting System Database. For England, data were extracted from Hospital Episode Statistics (HES).16 HES is an administrative database holding detailed information for all admissions to National Health Service (NHS) hospitals in England. Maternal and baby birth characteristics were linked using non-identifiable clinical and demographic information available on the main HES record (including admission dates, postcode district and GP practice) and delivery information contained in the ‘baby tail’ (including gestational age, birth weight and mode of delivery). Full details of the linkage have been published elsewhere.17 Inpatient admissions and ED visits were extracted from the Admitted Patient Care dataset and the Accident & Emergency dataset. For both countries, hospital records are collected for reimbursement purposes, and are encoded, allowing admissions for the same patient to be tracked over time. Admission records allow the entry of multiple fields of clinical diagnoses (24 fields in Ontario, 20 in England) coded using the International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems 10th Revision (ICD-10). Study population Our study population comprised newborns alive at postnatal discharge. Newborns <34 weeks’ gestation were excluded due to their more complex health needs (1.8% of births in Ontario and 1.7% of births in England). Since we knew that gestational age distributions differed between countries, and expected that gestational age would be strongly predictive of healthcare contact, we stratified results by late-preterm (34–36 weeks), early-term (37–38 weeks) or full-term (39+ weeks) births. We focused our analysis on data on births from April 2010 onwards, as ED data were not available in England prior to this time. Follow-up data were complete until March 2014 for all births before 1 March 2013. We therefore included births between 1 April 2010 and 1 March 2013. We also plotted trends in admissions from April 2005 onwards. For mothers with multiple deliveries during the study period, we randomly selected one delivery for inclusion in analyses, to avoid clustering of outcomes by mother. We excluded infants with missing gestation or birth weight or suspected coding errors (birth weight >4 SDs from the average according to published reference values for each country).18 19 For England, the percentage of births excluded due to missing values ranged from 10% in 2010/2011 to 7% in 2012/2013. The level of missing data in the Ontario data was negligible (<1%). Outcomes All outcomes were captured in hospital records up to 12 months from postnatal discharge. The primary outcome was the percentage of infants with one or more unplanned admissions. Admissions were defined as unplanned based on the method of admission coded within the hospital record, and were defined as episodes of care starting more than 2 days following the end of a previous admission. Transfers between hospitals were not counted as readmissions. We also evaluated a number of secondary outcomes. We compared ED visits to any hospital (with or without subsequent admission). For England, ED data were provided for all NHS hospitals included in the study population (n=152), but reliable ED diagnosis data were not available. To measure overall hospital contact, we compared the percentage of infants with any emergency contact (unplanned admission or ED) and the total number of inpatient days from unplanned admissions (both including and excluding the birth episode). We also compared postdischarge deaths. A further secondary outcome was overnight admissions, where infants were admitted and discharged on different days (ie, admissions starting and ending on the same day were excluded). Finally, we compared the number of unplanned admissions for different diagnosis groups, based on the 10 most frequently occurring ICD-10 code groups in the main diagnosis fields for admission records in each country. Risk factors Gestational age in completed weeks was obtained from the linked maternal-baby data, based on best estimates from menstrual dates or ultrasound. Small or large for gestation (<10th or >90th percentile of birth weight for gestation) was derived from national birth weight percentiles.18 19 Delivery by caesarean section, sex, multiple birth, admission to neonatal intensive care, season of discharge and maternal age were considered as additional covariates. Measures of deprivation were obtained via postal code of residence mapped to neighbourhood income quintile in Ontario, and Index of Multiple Deprivation (IMD) for England.20 Based on code lists used in previous studies, we also derived a number of pregnancy, delivery and neonatal risk factors using ICD-10 codes recorded in any diagnosis field during the birth episode or pregnancy (see table 1 and online supplementary appendix table 1 for code lists).21 22 We explored trends by including a variable for quarterly trend, that is, taking values of 1–12 for each quarter year of postnatal discharge between April 2010 and March 2013. We also plotted outcomes by quarter. Due to the size of the datasets, p values for differences in outcomes between countries were not presented, as all comparisons were statistically significant at the 95% confidence level. Supplementary Material Supplementary Appendix 1 [SupplementaryappendixR1.docx] Table 1 Characteristics of mothers and live births between 2010 and 2013 by country Statistical analysis The risk of one or more admissions or ED visits was modelled using multilevel logistic regression, allowing for clustering within healthcare provider at postnatal discharge (hospital for Ontario and NHS Trust for England were included as random effects). In models for admission or ED visits, infants who died within 12 months post discharge were treated as having the outcome. Adjusted ORs (aOR) were used to compare the risk of admission or ED visit according to common risk factors within each country. To allow us to assess the impact of common risk factors on outcomes in each country, all predefined variables were retained in models, irrespective of statistical significance. Sharing of record-level data outside of each country was not permitted, and we could not incorporate a ‘country’ variable within our models. Instead, we separately modelled data within each country. However, this allowed us to explore the impact of risk factors within each country, without making assumptions about similarity of coding. For example, deprivation was derived from income quintile in Ontario (ie, a direct measure of income) and IMD in England (ie, a measure of material deprivation). Separate models allowed us to compare the impact of being in the lowest versus highest quintile within each country. Analyses were performed in Stata V.14.23

Results A total of 253 930 (Ontario) and 1 361 128 (England) mother–baby dyads were included in the study (table 1). Characteristics of mothers and infants were broadly similar between countries, with a few exceptions: Ontario had a greater proportion of early-term and late-preterm births, more births by caesarean section and fewer young mothers (table 1). The percentage of infants with at least one unplanned admission within 12 months of postnatal discharge was substantially lower in Ontario (7.9% vs 19.6% in England, table 2 and figure 1), while the percentage of infants attending ED but not being admitted was much higher (39.8% vs 29.9% in England). ED visits were much less likely to result in an admission in Ontario (7.3% of ED visits resulted in an admission vs 26.2% in England), and were of a slightly longer duration (median 2 hours 5 min vs 1 hour 49 min in England). The percentage of unplanned admissions admitted via ED was similar in both countries (66.1% in Ontario, 67.9% in England), while the percentage recorded as being admitted via a physician or GP was slightly lower in Ontario (23.6% vs 29.1% in England). Figure 1 Trends in the percentage of infants with ≥1 unplanned admission, ED visit or any contact (admission or ED) within 12 months of postnatal discharge. Symbols=observed rates; lines=three-quarter moving average. ED, emergency department. Table 2 Infant outcomes within 12 months post discharge, by gestational age group and country, for births between 2010 and 2013 Overall hospital contact during infancy was similar between countries: the percentage of infants with either unplanned admission or ED attendance was 42.9% in Ontario and 41.6% in England. Mortality was also the same in both countries (0.05% in Ontario, 0.06% in England). Infants who were admitted were more likely to stay for ≥1 night in Ontario (94.0% vs 55.2% in England) and have longer admissions (median 3.9 days compared with 2.2 days in England). However, due to the greater number of admissions, mean inpatient days per infant post discharge in England were almost double those in Ontario (table 2). Rates of unplanned admissions and ED visits were increasing over time in both countries, but to a greater extent in England (figure 1, table 3). Other risk factors for infant admission were of similar magnitudes in both countries, with the exception of caesarean section and newborn length of stay (table 3). Gestational age at birth was the most important risk factor for infant admission: aORs for infants born late preterm (34–36 weeks) were 2.44 (95% CI 2.29 to 2.61) in Ontario and 1.66 (95% CI 1.62 to 1.70) in England, compared with full-term babies (39+ weeks) (table 3). Young maternal age (<20 years) was highly predictive of infant admission (aOR 1.36, 95% CI 1.26 to 1.46 in Ontario; 1.49, 95% CI 1.46 to 1.52 in England; table 3) and ED visits (see online supplementary appendix table 2). Deprivation was also an important risk factor in both countries, particularly for ED visits (see online supplementary appendix table 2). Table 3 Risk factors for unplanned hospital admission in infants in England and Ontario, 2010–2013 The most frequently occurring admission diagnoses in both countries were acute upper respiratory tract infections, bronchiolitis and viral infections (figure 2). Despite lower admission rates overall, the percentage of infants readmitted with neonatal jaundice was substantially higher in Ontario compared with England. Figure 2 Most frequently occurring diagnoses from unplanned admissions within 12 months of postnatal discharge.