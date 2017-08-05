Article Text
Miscellaneous
Correction
Correction: Advancing Implementation Science for Quality and Safety in Primary Health Care: The Integrated Care for Older Adults with Complex Health Needs Study (iCOACH)
Statistics from Altmetric.com
View Full Text
Shaw J, McKillop A, Sheridan N et al. BMJ Qual Saf 2017;doi:10.1136/bmjqs-2017-006696.2.
The corrected affiliations for this paper should read as follows:
James Shaw1, 4, Ann McKillop2, …
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.
Copyright information:
© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2017. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.