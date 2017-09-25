Wisdom of patients: predicting the quality of care using aggregated patient feedback

Introduction

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) is the independent regulator responsible for ensuring the quality of over 30 000 health and social care providers in England.1 This includes 150 acute and specialist trust—administrative groupings of one or more hospitals in a geographical region—that provide the majority of hospital-based care for the National Health Service (NHS).2 Rather than adopt a random or cyclical approach to prioritising its limited inspection resource, CQC is legally required to operate an intelligence-led, risk-based approach.3 With its annual budget to be cut by £32 million (13%) by 2019,4 CQC has stated it plans to further rely on data to ‘target our resources where the risk to the quality of care provided is greatest’.5

To support its risk-based approach, CQC has relied on a succession of statistical surveillance tools aggregating large volumes of trust-level performance data. Based on the Healthcare Commission’s surveillance tool, ‘Quality and Risk Profiles’ (QRPs) aggregated hundreds of weighted, z-scored quantitative indicators and manually-coded qualitative comments, each mapped to one of CQC’s 16 ‘essential standards’ of care.6 QRPs automatically generated a risk score for each of the 16 ‘essential standards’ and were updated simultaneously for all trusts nine times a year. Although comprehensive, QRPs faced heavy criticism for the quality and timeliness of information they contained, their complexity and their inability to achieve their core function—to effectively predict risks to the quality of care.7 8

Following the critical Francis Inquiry into the high-profile failings at Mid-Staffordshire Trust, CQC overhauled its regulatory approach including its statistical surveillance tool.9 QRPs were replaced by the far simpler ‘Intelligent Monitoring’ (IM) tool. IM generated a single trust-level ‘risk score’ based on approximately 150 equally weighted performance indicators that were simultaneously updated for all trusts every 5 months.10 Two sources of patient feedback data were included in the final version of IM, the proportion of ‘Share Your Experience’ comments submitted via CQC’s website that were manually coded as ‘negative’,11 and standardised scores from select questions on the annual inpatient survey. IM was unable to successfully identify high-risk trusts with its predictions proving wrong more often than not.12 Like QRPs, concerns were expressed over the quality, timeliness and granularity of information IM contained.13–15 CQC has now begun developing its ‘CQC Insight’ surveillance tool to replace IM.15

One widely supported solution to identifying risks to the quality of care is to make use of abundant patient feedback in the NHS.8 16–20 In addition to providing a different perspective on quality to traditional metrics, such as readmission rates and staffing levels,21 22 patient feedback from online rating pages NHS Choices and Patient Opinion, and via Twitter and Facebook, is available in a more timely manner (near real time), and at a more granular (hospital) level, than the data typically used by CQC. Patient feedback therefore has the potential to help address the perennial concerns over the timeliness and granularity of data used to identify risks to the quality of care.

Timely and granular information, however, will be of little use if it does not reflect the quality of care. Existing research into the use of patient feedback to identify quality concerns has compared individual sources with quality measures at a fixed point in time and has shown encouraging, if mixed, results. In the UK, an association has been demonstrated between NHS Choices ratings, Inpatient Survey scores and select clinical outcome measures.23 No association has been found between the sentiment of tweets mentioning NHS trusts and mortality rates or NHS Inpatient Survey scores; however, the study analysed the sentiment of all tweets whether they related to the quality of care or not.24 In the USA, an association was found between Yelp ratings, the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey, and to a lesser extent with select clinical outcomes.25 Furthermore, an association between standardised Facebook ratings and readmission rates was identified.26 A weak association was found between 30-day readmission rates and the sentiment of care quality-related tweets, although no association was found between sentiment and the HCAHPS survey.27

Individual sources of patient feedback being biased towards certain demographics were identified as a barrier to the more effective measurement of quality in each of these studies. One possible way to overcome the bias of individual sources of patient feedback is to combine them. In the UK, Twitter has 15.8 million active users, 7.9 million (50%) of whom are aged below 35, predominantly of higher socioeconomic status. Facebook has 37.5 million active users, 21 million (56%) of whom are aged 35 or over, with users of a lower socioeconomic status over-represented.28 29 Demographics data are not available for NHS Choices; however, the wider site, which includes health information, received 583 million unique visits in 2015, nearly 10 visits for every member of the UK.30 Combining these high-volume, disparate sources of patient feedback in near real time is technically challenging however, and has yet to be successfully operationalised.

The aim of our study is to determine whether the near real-time, automated collection and aggregation of patient feedback can provide a collective judgement that effectively identifies risks to the quality of care, and hence can be used to help prioritise CQC inspections. This study furthers the existing research in a number of ways. Unlike previous research, this combines multiple sources of patient feedback, it looks at the more granular, hospital-level feedback, and it measures the association between patient feedback and other quality measures at hundreds of points over more than 3 years, rather than a fixed point in time. Moreover, the patient feedback used is contemporary having occurred within 90 days of the start of the inspection, and covers a greater volume and diversity of trusts and hospitals as a result of increased engagement with social media by the NHS.