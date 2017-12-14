Putting rising emergency hospital admissions for children into perspective: how do international comparisons help?

All parents want the same for their child

Emergency department (ED) visits and hospital admissions are often monitored to get an understanding of urgent hospital activity, but are also used as an indicator of the accessibility and quality of services outside the hospital. The factors determining whether or not a family will seek care in the ED and be admitted are complex (figure 1), and this picture becomes even more complex when comparing between areas or countries. One thing that can be counted on, however, is that regardless of country, nationality, health system or personal preferences, all parents are likely to want the same for their child: for them to receive the best care possible—care that is easily accessible, safe, effective, most appropriate for their needs and provided in a caring environment.

Figure 1 Factors influencing the use of emergency hospital care by children and young people (A&E: Accident and Emergency Department).

When a parent becomes concerned about their child’s health, they need reassurance and advice which may or may not lead to a hospital stay. Where they seek care will depend on a number of factors: how unwell the child seems to them, how knowledgeable and empowered they feel to help their child without medical advice, the time of the day and other responsibilities they may have (eg, work, another child and others), as well as what health professional is accessible to them and how much they trust their advice. Any previous experience with the healthcare system will also be an important factor in deciding what to do and where to seek help—be it at the ED of the hospital, an urgent care centre, the local general practitioner, paediatrician or nurse.

The options available to parents vary by country (or even by region), and these differences may lead to different outcomes, but not always. There can be different clinical interventions and organisational reforms that will lead to improvement in health outcomes. Evidence-based guidelines are available to help clinicians deliver the best possible care to patients. But we know that their implementation nationally and internationally varies. However, there is less clarity on how services should be organised to deliver the best care to patients. For example, while there is gatekeeping in the UK and other countries have been setting up their primary healthcare systems based on the UK’s, there is little evidence that gatekeeping helps improve health outcomes and contain costs.1 Therefore, careful review and comparisons of different systems and outcomes, such as the large European Union project looking at primary care systems for children and young people across 30 countries,2 are essential for gaining more clarity about the types of system, or instead design principles3 that may help deliver the desired health outcomes for children and young people.

The study by Harron et al4 in this issue of BMJ Quality and Safety makes a valuable contribution to this body of evidence, as it examines similarities and differences in emergency hospital use by infants in England and Ontario, Canada, and how these could be explained. The study focused on understanding hospital care use in the 12 months following postnatal discharge for a cohort of infants. Infants were identified from linked administrative hospital data, taking the birth record associated with the mother and linking to subsequent admissions for the baby.4 Risk factors relating to birth such as gestational age and maternal risk factors such as deprivation could, therefore, be accounted for.