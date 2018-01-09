Task errors by emergency physicians are associated with interruptions, multitasking, fatigue and working memory capacity: a prospective, direct observation study

Introduction

Increasing attention has been placed on the demands that the clinical work environment imposes on individual providers and teams, particularly as healthcare organisations strive for greater efficiency in high-throughput services such as emergency departments (EDs). Healthcare is a complex adaptive system, and as such stakeholders learn, adapt and self-organise.1 Individuals both influence and are influenced by others. The work of emergency physicians provides a window into the nature of this complex adaptive system. Individual physicians apply various strategies to manage their workload in the face of often unpredictable demands to deliver safe care to patients.2 3 The success of their task management will be influenced by their individual choices and the way in which team members interrelate to them. Relatively little research has characterised these work management behaviours or investigated the extent to which they are effective and safe.4–6 Communication within clinical teams has been considered an important element in error production.7 Multiple studies8–12 have demonstrated interruption rates for emergency physicians are high,13–15 and more recently, studies have identified multitasking as a frequently used15–17 and encouraged18 strategy to handle competing demands.

Experimental psychological research has sought to identify the ways an individual’s task performance may be impacted by interruptions and multitasking.19 20 These experiments show negative effects due to the additional cognitive demands these behaviours incur. Simulation studies of driver distraction have demonstrated significant hazards to task performance when drivers attempt to multitask, from listening to a passenger21 22 to using a mobile phone.23 Very few studies have attempted to investigate these same effects among clinicians. One simulation showed interruptions to nurses were associated with increased chemotherapy administration errors,24 and a second found anaesthetists who immediately responded to an interruption all failed to check a blood product before transfusing to a patient.25 A study26 of the effects of multitasking on diagnostic decision-making found reduced performance when subjects were asked to listen to verbal patient updates of information about other patients, which they were required to remember. Studies in real-world clinical settings require direct observation and are rare.11 27 Reasons for this include the significant methodological challenges of studying these phenomena in real-world settings and the difficultly in identifying task errors that can be feasibly and reliably measured.

Individual characteristics may influence task errors. Experiments show an individual’s working memory capacity (WMC) is inversely correlated with task errors.28 Working memory allows for the temporary storage and active maintenance of task-relevant information in the face of distractions.29 30 Interruptions and multitasking make demands on WMC by requiring individuals to process information unrelated to their primary task and thus increase cognitive load.31 Individuals high in WMC are better able to actively maintain information in the focus of attention and can more efficiently retrieve information momentarily displaced due to disruption.29 WMC has thus been implicated as a variable that influences interruption effects32 33 and predicts the ability to multitask effectively.34 As such it has been hypothesised that individuals with lower WMC scores may exhibit increased task times and more errors when interrupted.35 WMC has been shown to be negatively associated with age.36 37

Fatigue similarly has been demonstrated to reduce task performance during clinical simulation studies, but there is very limited empirical evidence of the effects of fatigue on performance in clinical field studies.38–40

The aim of this study was to assess the relative contributions of interruptions and multitasking by emergency physicians to prescribing errors, while also considering a range of individual, physician and contextual characteristics such as WMC, preference for multitasking, age, seniority, workload and fatigue.