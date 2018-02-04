Using a network organisational architecture to support the development of Learning Healthcare Systems

The current healthcare system is unreliable,1 error prone2 and costly.3 It fails to meet patient and family needs, and produces unsatisfactory outcomes.4 Moreover, the evidence required to provide care that is safe, effective, patient centred, timely, efficient and equitable is often lacking, unfamiliar to providers or inadequately applied.5 To address these challenges, the National Academy of Sciences envisioned a Learning Healthcare System6 in which clinical care, science, informatics, incentives and culture are aligned for continuous improvement, innovation and research; new knowledge is captured as a by-product of care, and evidence is applied reliably and is seamlessly embedded in the delivery process.7

There have been few published examples of functioning Learning Healthcare Systems. Over the last 13 years, researchers, clinicians and families, with support from our paediatric medical centre and leadership from the American Board of Pediatrics, have designed, developed and implemented network-based Learning Healthcare Systems that we call Learning Networks to improve the health of populations of children and youth. Our four most mature Learning Networks have achieved substantial improvements in outcomes.8–14 Here we describe the common framework and methods of our Learning Networks and how the network model supports the transformation of the healthcare system towards a Learning Healthcare System.

The organisational architecture of Learning Networks

While their size, scope and clinical focus differ (table 1), all Learning Networks use an ‘actor-oriented’15 network organisational architecture. ‘Organizational architecture’ refers to the way that an organisation arranges itself to coordinate and control activities and to make decisions about distribution of resources and effort. ‘Actors’ are people, organisations, databases and registries that are part of the network. The actor-oriented organisational architecture differs from hierarchical or matrix organisations. It is more flexible and adaptable, allowing more distributed decision-making to enable large groups of people (patients, families, clinicians, researchers, health system leaders) to self-organise to solve problems in the healthcare system that are important to them.15

Table 1 Network-based Learning Health Systems

The actor-oriented network organisational form has three components: (1) aligning participants around a common goal; (2) standards, processes, policies and infrastructure to enable multiactor collaboration; and (3) a commons where information, knowledge, resources and know-how16 to achieve that goal are created and shared.15 The model recognises that humans are predisposed to be cooperative and prosocial,17–19 and that an appropriately designed organisation can facilitate these predispositions, thereby facilitating cooperation and coproduction,20 at scale, to improve health, care and outcomes.21 These three elements are further described below using our four most mature networks as examples.

Aligning participants around a common goal A central role of network leaders is to facilitate alignment around the common goal of improving the health of a defined population (table 1). Leaders ensure that the mission, vision and values are defined and visible, are understood by participants and are used to align and guide the network’s activities. Network leaders seek to build a sense of shared responsibility and accountability for outcomes and to facilitate learning from performance data. Within the network, there is a high degree of transparency across sites and ongoing sharing, at meetings and webinars, of measures of aggregate and site-level performance, including outcome and process. Data are used to illustrate variation across sites in a way that stimulates curiosity and that promotes learning from those achieving unusually good results. For example, high-performing sites are often invited to teach others how they made improvements. A focus on the use of data for improvement rather than judgement or evaluation, and of sharing what works and what doesn’t, promotes trust.8 For example, a key premise in the Solutions for Patient Safety (SPS) Network, and a condition of acceptance, is that participating hospitals commit that they will not use safety data for competitive purposes or display it publicly. In addition to undertaking specific projects, such as a central-line infection prevention bundle, all members of SPS must also commit to building a safety culture. Together, these approaches maintain a focus on improving outcomes and encourage participants to observe their own results relative to others, and learn from the experience of others. Leaders also emphasise that impact will be accelerated through generous sharing of ideas, knowledge and know-how. For example, core messaging in the ImproveCareNow Network is about being part of a larger community, that individual action makes a difference and of being part of the solution. ImproveCareNow’s credo—to share seamlessly and steal shamelessly—promotes an ‘all teach, all learn’ culture of collaboration22 to encourage sharing of ideas and care practices. Each network communicates to stakeholders about the many opportunities for involvement (eg, leadership roles, work groups, quality improvement teams) with the goal of building leadership that is distributed across all levels of each network and of coproduction20 of services. For example, the National Pediatric Cardiology Quality Improvement Collaborative (NPC-QIC) has a formal partnership with a national organisation of mothers of children with hypoplastic left heart, called Sisters-by-Heart (http://www.sistersbyheart.org/). Parents serve as leaders of work groups and the research committee. As groups of individuals create tools and resources, ongoing network meetings and interactions facilitate peer-to-peer sharing of these materials.

Standards, processes, policies and infrastructure to enable multiactor collaboration We have described previously the capabilities required of collaborative improvement networks.23 Network infrastructure and processes are organised around six network capabilities: governance and policies, network management, quality improvement, research facilitation, engagement and information technology. The ongoing development across networks of standardised infrastructure reduces start-up and operational costs. Each network customises these elements for their own community. Examples of network governance processes and policies include: membership policies (guidelines, rights and obligations for members), collaboration and attribution policies (authorship, copyright and intellectual policy), data sharing policies (data access, ownership, privacy, security), research and regulatory policies (informed consent, master reliance agreement) and privacy oversight (regarding patient-generated data). Networks evaluate their policies as part of regular cycles of strategic planning. Stakeholders (patients, families, clinicians, researchers) participate in all aspects of governance at both network and local levels. Leaders and staff have dedicated time for network management and operations. Mature networks regularly evaluate their management structure and processes as a part of routine operations. Standard operating procedures are used and continuously improved. Quality improvement methods provide the foundation to promote ongoing learning and adaptation within and across network sites and among participants. Networks use a standard framework for quality improvement (ie, the Model for Improvement24 25) as well as standardised improvement tools (eg, Key Driver Diagrams,26 tools for plan-do-study-act cycles24). Logic models such as Key Driver Diagrams are used to describe and document theories of change and create awareness among participants of the components of each network system, and how interventions to improve those components work together to achieve the desired goal of the network.26–28 Figure 1 shows an example Key Driver Diagram from the Ohio Perinatal Quality Collaborative. It describes the network’s theory for decreasing the rate of premature births before 32 weeks’ gestation in women with a history of preterm births.29 Such diagrams are also used to assess if predictions about what is required to achieve desired outcomes are accurate. Thus, the Key Driver Diagram serves as a framework for learning over time. A second example (figure 2) is the SPS Network Key Driver Diagram for elimination of serious harm through a combination of research and quality improvement. Ongoing analysis of network data uses statistical process control methods to support quality improvement activities.30 Figure 1 Key Driver Diagram for Ohio Perinatal Quality Collaborative (OPQC). ACOG = American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists; CHW = community health workers; ED = emergency departments; MCP = managed care plans; OB - obstetric; PIP = progesterone improvement project; SMFM = Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine; WIC = Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children Figure 2 Key Driver Diagram for Children’s Hospitals’ Solutions for Patient Safety (SPS). Networks use a modified Breakthrough Series model31 32 and elements of the Chronic Care Model.33–37 to provide scalable, collaborative, standardised quality improvement training and education and to facilitate peer-to-peer learning. Key principles of the Breakthrough Series model are integrating subject and improvement knowledge to support change, ongoing learning and a structured process of alternating learning sessions and action periods, and peer-to-peer education. We have adapted the Breakthrough Series model so that it is ongoing, rather than time limited. To accommodate growth, networks transition over time to a ‘node’ structure in which smaller subnetworks are created. The node structure allows the network to adapt to the needs of participants by organising growth around common contextual characteristics of teams (eg, experience, geography, organisational context). The node structure also facilitates ongoing assessment of participants’ improvement capability and the customisation of training to participating sites’ needs. Many Learning Network care centres have adopted registries to facilitate clinical care, improvement and research. The most advanced registry exists for the ImproveCareNow network.38 It includes structured data entry fields used by clinicians during the clinical encounter so that data are captured during clinical care. These data are uploaded from the electronic health record system to the registry daily or weekly. The near real-time updating of the registry allows data to be repurposed to support better clinical care, quality improvement, research and advocacy. For example, the ImproveCareNow registry generates previsit planning summaries that make it easier for clinicians to plan visits for patients coming to the clinic and population management reports that segment the entire clinical population, for example, by severity. The utility of up-to-date registry data is further enhanced when supplemented by patient-reported data to drive collaborative tracking. For example, ImproveCareNow is testing an innovation that enables personalised learning using a shared data capture platform that allows patients to work collaboratively with their healthcare providers to identify important issues, track outcomes, understand day-to-day variation in symptoms, learn from n-of-1 experiments39 and facilitate coproduction20 of clinical decisions at the individual patient level. Network registries also facilitate observational research. For example, NPC-QIC’s registry, with over 2100 patients with this rare condition, is the largest database of these patients in the world. Registry-informed research led to a care bundle for improving nutrition and growth and the identification of an unexpected medication association with reduced interstage mortality.9–11 Several networks have used formal methods for ongoing research prioritisation, involving multistakeholder input, review of existing evidence and analysis of each network’s own outcome and process data. There are also training resources for multiple stakeholder groups on how to do research, and support for protocol development to assist research teams with resources such as preparatory-to-research queries and methodological consultation. Mature networks also evaluate the impact of their research resources as part of ongoing, annual planning. Networks promote engagement and collaboration through widespread communication at the level of network, the care centre and the individual.20 40 Time and contributions of all partners are valued, demonstrated and celebrated. There is a distributed training for coproduction,20 including the use of a coproduction change package (a set of change concepts, measures and specific tools) to help care centres identify and on-board patients and families to the improvement team. Several networks use community organising methods to promote leadership development at the local and network levels.