Explanation and elaboration of the Standards for UNiversal reporting of patient Decision Aid Evaluations (SUNDAE) guidelines: examples of reporting SUNDAE items from patient decision aid evaluation literature

These examples clearly state the main outcomes. The first example incorporates an outcome measure of decision quality, as recommended by the IPDAS Collaboration. 11 The second includes a measure of the patient’s intention, as well as seeking to capture reasons for the stated intention. The third example lists a range of measures.

The aim of this study was to evaluate, in a factorial randomized controlled trial, whether simple (information video/leaflet) and complex (decision analysis) decision aids for treatment of hypertension were associated with changes in decisional conflict, anxiety, treatment intentions, and actual treatment choice in a sample of newly diagnosed hypertensive patients. 15

The primary outcome was patients' intention to undergo screening for prostate cancer, assessed immediately after reading the decision aid. In addition to giving their answer, patients were systematically asked to cite the reasons for those answers by responding to open-ended questions. 14

Identifying the main outcomes can be a challenge in reporting PDA evaluations. Including the main outcomes in the abstract immediately helps the reader identify the key measures of impact. It also indicates the focus of the study (eg, on decision-making process, decision quality or some other measure, such as clinical outcomes or resource use). Further detail of the measures and instruments used should be included in the Methods section (see items 17 and 18). Including standard, descriptive terms for key outcomes in the abstract (eg, Decision Conflict Scale) will greatly assist with searching and indexing. 11 12

A wide range of terms have been used in the literature on PDAs, often interchangeably. There is currently no distinct MESH heading for literature searching; however, the most widely used term is patient decision aid, as incorporated within the Cochrane review and the title of IPDAS. 2 3 Other terms used include decision aid, patients’ decision aid and decision support intervention/technology. The term patient decision aid refers to evidence-based tools designed to help patients to participate in making specific and deliberated choices among healthcare options. 4 The Delphi process strongly supported using the term patient decision aid for these reporting guidelines to support consistency and to ease identification of relevant studies when searching the literature.

Use the term patient decision aid in the abstract to identify the intervention evaluated and, if possible, in the title.

The above examples clearly state the purpose of the evaluation of the PDA. Example 1 also highlights several helpful details about the evaluation: assessed with both decision process and outcome measures, as used during the clinical encounter, and by both patients and clinicians. These items would then be explained further in the Methods section (see items 13 and 15). Example 2 illustrates how evaluation of a specific PDA may be nested within a larger study (eg, multicomponent evaluation, dissemination and implementation study).

This paper describes the development and field-testing process used to create the virtual decision lab, which had three primary objectives … The second objective was to test the [Options for Managing Your Knee Osteoarthritis Pain] web-based decision aid in terms of its performance compared with the video-booklet decision aid used in clinical practice. 23

The objective of this study was to estimate the effect of the Depression Choice decision aid on the quality of the decision-making process and depression outcomes … We hypothesized that its use during the clinical encounter would improve patient engagement, the quality of decision making as perceived by patients and clinicians, and depression outcomes. 22

Consistent with other reporting guidelines, a clear statement of the purpose (aims/objectives) of the evaluation study helps readers and reviewers judge the appropriateness of the study design, outcomes used and data analysis as well as to critically appraise the findings of the study. This item is important specifically to PDAs because of the need to link the evaluation to the explicit and intended purpose of the PDA. For many evaluation reports, the aim of the study will be consistent with the purpose of the PDA; however, some reports may include evaluation within a broader study (eg, multicomponent interventions). This item should be found in the Introduction, but may well be expanded in the Methods section, particularly if the evaluation of the PDA is a subaim of the overall study (see items 13 and 15).

The above examples clearly state the need for each specific PDA. Both examples make it explicit that an intervention is needed to support decision making given that there is more than one reasonable option for treatment. Example 2 gives a broader rationale including the choice of options, evidence of geographical variation and recommendation from a published clinical guideline.

Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is a common condition affecting roughly 25% of older men. These men face a choice of "watchful waiting" or active treatment, either medical or surgical. Although prostatectomy rates have declined recently, this procedure remains the second most common major operation among Medicare-age men, with 311,000 performed in the United States in 1991. Moreover, considerable geographical variation has been reported for prostatectomy. A recent BPH practice guideline, noting these variations, has recommended a shared decision-making approach to treatment. 21

Current guidelines no longer indicate a single treatment as the optimal treatment of localized prostate carcinoma. Therefore, patients should be involved in the treatment decision, which calls for the use of decision aids. 19

It is important that PDA evaluation reports explain the need for the specific PDA so that readers and reviewers may assess the appropriateness and potential value of the intervention. Justification might include, for example, evidence that patients do not know or understand the options available or are making poor quality decisions, geographical variation in uptake of options suggesting underuse or overuse, mismatch between patient values and the options chosen or lack of support to make and implement decisions.

These examples describe the rationale for selecting participants for the evaluation study and linking it explicitly to the intended users of the PDA. Further details are given of the patients studied (especially in example 2). The study participants are patients at the same point in their care pathway as intended patient users in clinical practice.

Our objective was to evaluate the impact of a PDA on decisional conflict of middle-aged women who were considering NHPs [natural health products] for menopausal symptoms… Inclusion criteria were: (1) women aged from 45 to 64 years; (2) suffering from symptoms of menopause; (3) considering NHPs for their menopausal symptoms… 20

For this study, we selected patients to be eligible for prostatectomy as well as radiotherapy. In most previous studies comparing prostate cancer treatments, patients’ characteristics differed. For example, surgery patients were often younger and had less advanced tumours then irradiated patients. By selecting, this study aimed to involve a more homogeneous population that actually had a choice. The aim of this study was to examine the effect of a decision aid on the treatment choice for localized prostate cancer in men who really have a choice. 19

A description of the intended user(s) of the PDA helps readers assess the generalisability of findings to practice, and understand who is expected to appropriately use the decision aid. This description should be available in the Abstract/Introduction, potentially with further detail in the Methods section (see items 13 and 19).

The examples demonstrate the decision being supported. Example 1 briefly refers to the decision in the Introduction (the YoDDA booklet). The reader can see this is a PDA about dialysis, but specification of the treatment options occurs in the Methods section (see item 10). Example 2 describes the decision as being about adjuvant chemotherapy in lymph node-negative breast cancer, and clarifies the options (chemotherapy/no chemotherapy) in the Methods section.

The purpose of the present study was to determine whether the addition of the Decision Board to the medical consultation improved patient knowledge and satisfaction with decision making compared with the medical consultation alone for women with lymph node-negative breast cancer considering adjuvant chemotherapy. 18 [Introduction]

The YoDDA booklet is designed for people with worsening kidney disease, and their family members, to make informed decisions between 2 dialysis options delivered in 2 ways, in the context of their lifestyle: hemodialysis, in a medical centre or at home; peritoneal dialysis, at home in an automated or continuous ambulatory form. 17 [Methods]

This paper describes … the Yorkshire Dialysis Decision Aid (YoDDA) booklet, 16 and investigates (a) its acceptability to people making dialysis decisions, and (b) the feasibility of evaluating its effectiveness within usual care. 17 [Introduction]

A critical component of a paper reporting an evaluation of a PDA is a description of the decision or decisions being supported by the PDA, to enable the reader to understand the clinical context and the intended audience for the intervention (see item 4). This was strongly confirmed in the Delphi process. The decision should be mentioned briefly in the Introduction, and/or Title, but expanded on in the Methods section, where the PDA is described in more detail (see items 10, 11 and 12).

Methods

Studies with a comparator should also address items 7–13 for the comparator, if possible.

Item 7 Briefly describe the development process for the patient decision aid (and any comparator), or cite other documents that describe the development process. At a minimum, include the following: Participation of stakeholders in its development

The process for gathering, selecting and appraising evidence to inform its content

Any testing that was done The importance of systematic, rigorous and replicable development of PDAs has been summarised within the IPDAS programme.24 Furthermore, in the most recent Cochrane review of PDAs, only about half of PDAs reported having involved patients in their development process in some way.4 Expert consensus suggests that key features of the development process include participation of stakeholders in the development process, a high-quality process for gathering, selecting and appraising evidence to inform its content, and pilot testing of the intervention.25 A full description of the development process may be published separately (eg, in a protocol or development paper), but all evaluation reports should include a brief statement and/or reference to the development methods. This may include noting the theoretical framework, the process for gathering, selecting and appraising evidence, the inclusion of all stakeholders in development and reference to any formative studies (eg, pilot studies, acceptability studies). Development methods for comparators should also be described or referenced where possible; if ‘usual care’ is the comparator, this should be described. Example 1 Details on the design, development and preliminary evaluation of the decision board for the surgical treatment of breast cancer are described elsewhere.26 The decision board was based on a systematic review of randomized trials comparing mastectomy to breast conserving therapy and qualitative interviews and focus groups with women with breast cancer and their surgeons regarding informational needs for decision making.27 Example 2 To ensure that our design process addressed multiple users’ needs, we formed a stakeholder advisory panel consisting of four patients, two clinicians, two decision scientists, two decision counselors, and two health informaticians. The advisory panel selected three publications to guide development. … Six iterative cycles of review and revision refined the paper and online prototypes. Groups of five patients walked through paper drafts of each component and were asked to comment on the wording, format, and visual layout. The drafts were revised in accordance with their comments, and iteratively presented to a new set of five patients, then revised again. Once feedback reached saturation, the advisory panel rereviewed the optimized paper drafts and approved them for programming … Four focus groups of patients (n = 4 each) iteratively reviewed the prototypes online. Finally, the advisory panel re-appraised the patient decision aid using the IPDAS Collaboration’s criteria, and approved the research platform for initial field-testing in the clinic.23 Explanation Example 1 illustrates how a reference to a published paper on development, plus a brief summary statement, can provide enough information for readers to identify that a structured PDA development has taken place and to access the detail from the original paper, if needed. Example 2 provides more detail about the role of stakeholders, use of a framework and preliminary testing studies in preparing the PDA for the evaluation study.

Item 8 Identify the patient decision aid evaluated in the study (and any comparator) by including: Name or information that enables it to be identified

Date and/or version number

How it can be accessed, if available. Readers of reports of PDA evaluation studies should be able to uniquely identify and access the PDA, any accompanying interventions and/or comparators for several reasons. They may be interested to view them as part of interpreting the specific evaluation study; they may wish to implement them in practice; they may be involved in data extraction for systematic review or meta-analysis; and/or they may wish to confirm they meet the minimum characteristics of a PDA.28–30 Of 17 RCTs in a recent review of the quality of PDA reporting, only 2 included complete PDAs within the article, 2 referenced URLs providing complete PDAs and 3 referenced URLs where part of the PDA was provided.5 Seven articles required the authors to access the PDA to confirm the characteristics of the intervention.5 Being able to access and view PDAs can result in better assessments of study quality and provide more complete data for future meta-analyses. This item could be completed in a number of ways, ideally by including the name and version number in the article and how the PDA can be accessed. To provide access, the PDA might be included as an appendix or online resource, by reference to another published paper that includes the PDA or by reference to another source (eg, website or database of PDAs). The referenced PDA should be the version of the PDA that was evaluated within the published study; although reference to an updated version may also be appropriate, it should be clear which version was evaluated. Such information may be found in different sections of the paper, primarily in the Introduction or Methods (see also items 12 and 13). Example 1 The [colorectal cancer] screening decision aid, called CHOICE [Communicating Health Options through Interactive Computer Education, version 6.0W], was based on a previously validated videotape decision aid.17-18 The program is designed to be accessible to low-literacy patients by using easy-to-understand audio segments, video clips, graphics, and animations.31 Example 2 In preparation for our trial, we developed a decision aid [informed choice about breast cancer screening] (the intervention; appendix pp 3–14), then produced a control version for comparison (appendix pp 15–18).13 Example 3 Using the FRAX calculator,7–8 … our group developed an encounter decision aid in 2008, the Osteoporosis Choice decision aid, to facilitate shared decision making during the clinical encounter9 … we sought to determine the effect of the Osteoporosis Choice decision aid compared with usual care with and without the FRAX fracture risk calculator. To facilitate the exploration of this tool in practice, our group has made freely available an electronic version of the tool for stand-alone use or integrated into the electronic medical record. The tool can be found here: http://osteoporosisdecisionaid.mayoclinic.org. 32 Explanation The above examples demonstrate three approaches to reporting this item. Example 1 includes in-text mention of the PDA name, version number and references to earlier versions, and provides a screenshot of the PDA in the article. Example 2 is one in which the PDA and control are published as an appendix with the paper. Example 3 names the PDA and comparator, provides references for both and provides a URL for direct access to the PDA.

Item 9 Describe the format(s) of the patient decision aid (and any comparator) (e.g., paper, online, video). PDAs come in a range of formats and media (eg, print, audio, video, digital), and various accompanying channels or modes of delivery (eg, in consultation, in the community, on the web) that may affect the reach, accessibility and interactivity of the PDA, as well as its usability, implementation and sustained use. See also item 13 on mode of delivery and we note that authors sometimes confuse format and mode of delivery. A few randomised studies suggest that the format of PDAs and accompanying interventions can affect decision-making outcomes.33 34 There also appears to be consensus that several factors intrinsic to format affect reach, accessibility, interactivity, tailoring of information and outcomes.12 35–40 Example 1 The study used a 2×2 factorial comparison of discussion and video formats for presenting men information about PSA testing… Usual care (n=43): … Discussion (n=45): Participants listened to a lecture which closely followed the content of the videotape The PSA Decision: What You Need to Know (PSA video), developed by the Foundation for Informed Medical Decision Making. The lecture took between 25 and 30 min. Following the lecture, participants were invited to ask questions and discuss the lecture content. Video (n=46): Participants viewed the 25 min PSA video. The videotape was previously evaluated and described by Flood et al.9 Video and discussion (n=42): Participants viewed the 25 min PSA video. Following the videotape, participants were given an opportunity to ask questions and discuss the content of the videotape with a moderator. Group discussions following the video averaged 7 minutes in length.33 Example 2 Our intervention included a combined lifestyle and medication adherence intervention delivered in two alternate formats: counsellor-delivered or web-based. Participants in both arms received a computerized decision aid and then either 7 sessions of counseling from a counselor or 7 sessions of interactive tailored messaging on the web (up to 5.5 hours of interventional contact; see Fig. 2 [in original paper]). In designing the intervention, our goal was to deliver the same content in both formats. Thus, we designed the scripted counseling and written materials in the counselor arm to match the text of the web-based intervention and used the same sequencing of materials for both interventions.41 Explanation The above examples state the alternate formats for delivery. Example 2 uses the same format of PDA in each arm, but alternate formats (eg, print and web) and modes (predominantly in person in the clinic or at home on the web) of the accompanying counselling intervention to support decision follow-through. These examples also directly address interactivity and tailoring, and other factors that might moderate the PDA effect (eg, content, time spent).

Item 10 List the options presented in the patient decision aid (and any comparator). The 2013 IPDAS Collaboration guidelines update stated that, ‘it is important that PDAs present all the relevant options and the information about those options in a complete, unbiased and neutral manner that is sustained throughout the PDA’s content and format’.42 Explicitly listing the options ensures that readers can assess whether the intervention meets one of the qualifying criteria of a PDA (ie, presenting a decision about two or more medically relevant options, and whether all medically relevant and patient-relevant options are included, such as starting/changing/stopping active therapies, and/or no treatment, ‘watchful waiting’ or active surveillance).29 Additional detail (see items 11 and 12) may be provided in a figure (eg, screenshot of a web-based tool), appendix, reference to a developmental paper and/or URL. The authors should consider reporting any rationale for why potentially relevant options (including ‘no treatment’) were excluded from the PDA. For systematic review and meta-analysis, listing the options presented in each PDA also allows reviewers to assess the appropriateness of cross-comparisons of PDAs, studies and papers. It also allows a potential implementer to determine the applicability to their patient group or health system provision. Example 1 The web-based decision aid … educated patients about CHD [coronary heart disease], their predicted global CHD risk, their risk factors, and the benefits and harms of the most effective risk reducing strategies (aspirin, cholesterol medication, hypertension medication, and smoking cessation)…43 Example 2 The decision aid was a decision support booklet structured in two parts. The first part provided information about the use of the decision aid, what the prostate is, what prostate cancer is, the stages and grades of cancer, treatment options (surgery, radiation therapy, and watchful waiting), …44 Explanation Both examples explicitly list the treatment or risk reduction options included in the PDA.

Item 11 Indicate the components in the patient decision aid (and any comparator) including: Explicit description of the decision*

Description of health problem*

Information on options and their benefits, harms and consequences*

Values clarification (implicit or explicit)*

Numerical probabilities

Tailoring of information or probabilities

Guidance in deliberation

Guidance in communication

Personal stories

Reading level or other strategies to help understanding

Other components. *These components are needed to meet the definition of a patient decision aid. Items 11 and 12 focus on the components of the PDA. Item 11 indicates the need to list the components. Item 12 indicates the need to describe the components. The rationale for listing the components is so that readers can assess whether it meets the criteria for categorisation as a PDA (starred components) and can readily see which components are included. A recent analysis of RCTs of PDAs showed that the majority meet the criteria for qualifying as a PDA.5 29 Explicit listing of the components also supports systematic reviews and meta-analyses, for example, exploring the contributions of different component parts of PDAs to effectiveness. Example 1 The decision aid comprises an interactive computer program provided on a CD-ROM. It presents up-to-date, evidence-based information about abdominal aortic aneurysms and their treatment options, elective aneurysm surgery and watchful waiting, and the pros and cons of those treatment options, as is required by European law … For patients with aneurysms of at least 5.5 cm, the decision aid provided a comprehensive insight into the balance of benefit and harm of a surgical (open and endovascular) and a conservative approach, taking age, comorbidity, and size of the aneurysm into account. The program also includes a number of questions that invite the patient to clarify his or her preferences. For example, “To what extent would you be anxious or worried about rupture if you do not get surgical treatment?”45 Example 2 The decision aid [for patients with recently diagnosed prostate cancer] was a decision support booklet structured in two parts. The first part provided information about use of the decision aid, what the prostate is, what prostate cancer is, stages and grades of cancer, treatment options (surgery, radiation therapy, and watchful waiting); the chance of intermediate outcomes (benefits and risks of each treatment option); the chance of long-term outcomes for the three different options and potential adverse effects (eg, urinary incontinence, erectile dysfunction, and the specific effects of radiotherapy) associated with treatment choice. All of this information was summarized into tables, with the different risks and benefits of each treatment clearly outlined to ensure that patients could visually compare the differences. In the second part, the decision aid included a section with examples of questions to ask health professionals, three short descriptions of the experiences of three patients who had chosen different treatments, clarification of the patients’ own values for each benefit and risk, and assistance in the final decision-making process. This last personal section included four steps to assist the patient in the decision-making process: (1) clarification of ideas, (2) identification of needs to make the decision, (3) exploration of needs, and (4) approach to steps to be taken.44 Explanation Both examples succinctly state which components are included in the PDA and it can be seen that they meet the core criteria for a PDA. Additional detail (see item 12) may be provided in text, supplementary appendices or by web link to the PDA.

Item 12 Briefly describe the components from item 11 that are included in the patient decision aid (and any comparator) or cite other documents that describe the components. Expanding on item 11, descriptions of the components of the PDA (and comparator, where relevant) allow for more in-depth consideration of the completeness and quality of the PDA and its component parts. Ideally, the description should be in sufficient detail such that readers of the report know exactly what was included, and systematic reviews comparing studies have adequate information to compare components and features. If sufficient detail cannot be provided within the evaluative report, additional information should be provided through referencing development paper(s) or providing access to the PDA (eg, figures, supplementary appendix, URL—see item 8). Items 11 and 12 that list and describe the interventions are usually reported in the Methods section. Example 1 Based on the Ottawa Decision Support Framework, the advisory panel structured the patent decision aid in four deliberative steps.46 Step 1: Information comprehension … The decision aid presented up-to-date clinical information about the natural history of knee osteoarthritis, non-surgical options, surgical options and potential risks/benefits … The decision aid presented the clinical information at an overview level in plain language, with available audio voiceover. Patients who desired additional detail could choose interactive ‘More Information’ links. It then provided a side-by-side summary of the treatment options and attributes. Step 1 ended with two optional Personal Decision Activities, where patients could: (a) self-quiz their knowledge of the key facts and (b) document questions for their doctor. Step 2: Values clarification … The narrator discussed the importance of considering whether some attributes of particular procedures are more important than others. Narrative examples illustrated this … Finally, step 2 presented two interactive Personal Decision Activities in which the patient could: (a) rate the importance of each option’s attributes on a 0-star to 5-star scale and (b) indicate an initially-favored option that best matched the attributes they valued most. Step 3: Considering social resources … The narrator described strategies for managing positive and negative pressures to choose a particular option, and for communicating one’s preferences with others … Step 3 presented two interactive Personal Decision Activities in which the patient could: (a) list who else might be involved in the decision process and identify what the patient would like their role to be and (b) document specific questions they had for these individuals. Step 4: Forming an action plan … The narrator discussed strategies for creating (a) short-term action items to address any gaps in information, clarity or personal support and (b) a long-term plan. Step 4 ended with an optional Personal Decision Activity, where patients could interactively create their personal short-and/or long-term action plans. In closing, the website summarized participants’ responses into their printable Personal Decision Summary and provided links to references and related resources.23 Example 2 The therapeutic options presented on the DB [decision board for invasive treatment of primary or secondary carious lesions in pre-molars and molars] are no therapy, gold cast, amalgam, ceramic, simplified composite (bulk-filled QuiXfil; Dentsply, Konstanz, Germany) in combination with a self-adhesive bonding (XenoV; Dentsply) and composite restoration with incremental filling technique (Ceram●X mono; Dentsply) in combination with an etch-and-rinse adhesive (Optibond Fl; Kerr). The factors shown on the DB are ‘survival rate’, ‘treatment time’, ‘costs’/‘self-payment’ and ‘characteristics’. The described criteria, except for time and cost, were based on reviews about survival rates(12,15) and comparison of material properties.(16) The ‘characteristics’ are substance loss, side effects and abrasion/mastication comfort. The criterion ‘survival rate’ was presented in natural frequencies with positive and negative notation. According to the literature, this form of presentation is the most non-judgemental and comprehensible one from the patients’ point of view.(17) The treatment costs were calculated according to the national guidelines for medical fees for the statutory system and private health insurance funds (BEMA and GOZ).47 Explanation Example 1 describes several components in detail including information on options and their attributes, guidance on communication (eg, support to list specific questions), values clarification exercises and action planning support. Example 2 includes evidence-based information on the options, on their risks and benefits, including numerical probabilities based on natural frequencies, and on the costs incurred.

Item 13 Describe the delivery of the patient decision aid (and any comparator) including details such as: How it was delivered (eg, by whom and/or by what method)

To whom it was delivered

Where it was used

When it was used in the pathway of care

Any training to support delivery

Setting characteristics and system factors influencing its delivery. PDAs are complex interventions and their delivery is as important as the components described in items 11 and 12. Several aspects of PDA delivery—for example, where, when, how, to whom and by whom it was delivered, and the characteristics of the setting in which it was delivered—can influence whether and how it is used by intended users, which in turn, may influence its efficacy and replicability. Details on all aspects of PDA delivery are required to enable other researchers to replicate or build on research findings and interpret whether the PDA was delivered and used as intended (see items 14 and 21), explain outcomes of the evaluation and assess generalisability to other health-service contexts. In addition, these details are required to enable decisions about policy, health service management, commissioning, design and cost. Limited research has compared the effect of different delivery approaches on use and efficacy of the PDAs. An RCT by Jones et al (2009) found improvements in knowledge and a trend towards better acceptability and less decisional conflict when the PDA was delivered by clinicians during the visit than when it was delivered by clinician-researchers before the visit.48 Frosch et al.’s trial comparing delivery of PDA through internet or video found that participants receiving the PDA through video were more likely to review the materials than those receiving the PDA through the internet.49 See also item 9 (format and mode of delivery are interlinked but authors sometimes confuse them or use these terms interchangeably). Example 1 Between November 2006 and June 2007, the decision aid [prostate cancer screening] was delivered in intervention sites through tablet computers made available in common gathering areas (e.g., break rooms, cafeterias). We elected to make computers available in public spaces, with the assumption that visibility would generate interest and, thus, promote participation. Each location afforded sufficient privacy so that DA users could sit individually and view the computer screen without their responses being seen by others. Headphones were provided. The DA was designed to be independently administered even for those with minimal or no computer skills. A health educator was available to provide assistance with computers if needed, although no individual required assistance, other than initial start-up of the program. We used multiple strategies to publicize and promote the intervention, including posters placed in high visibility areas, distribution of fliers, announcements made at regularly scheduled meetings and provision of small incentives (e.g., key ring flashlights). Computers were made available in work sites at prespecified days, based on agreements between management and study staff. The computers were available during the day, generally in 6-hour periods, based on managements' request. Each site had at least three computers available on site for a minimum of 15 days over the 3-month intervention period (roughly once per week). Men were allowed release-time from work to use the DA. Information was saved at each time of use; men could either complete the DA session at one time or return at multiple time points to complete it (mean time spent, 28 min). At the conclusion of the session, men were provided with a printed tailored report summarizing their estimated risk for [cancer of the prostate], assessment of pros/cons, decisional status and pages visited during DA use. This report was designed to facilitate communication about screening with primary care providers.50 Example 2 The intervention was a multifaceted program based on shared decision-making concepts. The program included physician training, a decision board for use during the consultation that was handed out to the patients after the medical encounter, and printed patient information that combined evidence-based knowledge about depression care with specific encouragement for patients to be active in the decision-making process. Physicians in the intervention group completed modules on guideline-concordant depression care. The modules also included content on enhancing skills for involving patients in the decision-making process during the medical encounter. The theoretical framework for the shared decision-making portion of the modules was based on the work of Towle and Godolphin32 and Elwyn and colleagues.33–35 Specific aspects of the modules included specialized lectures with accompanying questions and discussion rounds, facilitation practice, role-playing and video exemplars of high-quality shared decision making. Standardized case vignettes and case studies from the general practice were used. The training took place within a 6-month time period, which included five scheduled training program events, each including four discrete modules. Attendance was consistently high: 17 physicians (85%) attended the first event, 15 (75%) the following two events, 16 (80%) attended the fourth event and 19 (95%) attended the last event. Eleven physicians (55%) attended all five events and nine (45%) at least three training sessions. Additional details about the conceptual basis of the training program, the program events, specific modules and evaluation of the training program is published elsewhere.36 All intervention physicians were given decision aids and patient information leaflets for dissemination to the patients. The decision aid was used during the decision-making consultation. It contained details about the symptoms of the disease to certify the diagnoses, information about the treatment options, their pros and cons and a support for the patients’ value clarification. The patient information leaflet was based on the Clinical Practice Guideline on Depression in Primary Care of the Agency for Healthcare and Policy Research [www.ahrq.gov] and contained information about the diagnosis and therapy of the disease, addresses health beliefs, coping strategies, involvement of relatives and presents tips to foster the involvement of patients in the treatment decision making, e.g., patients’ preparation for the medical encounter.51 Example 3 Participants were mailed the relevant booklet [PDA for colorectal cancer screening] for their age and gender and a questionnaire which they were asked to complete and return. A faecal occult blood test kit was not included with the package, but information was provided about how to obtain one.52 Explanation All three examples describe the delivery of the PDA by giving details on the delivery aspects applicable in their specific context. All give details on how the PDA was delivered—example 1, through readily accessible tablet computers to be used independently; example 2, a decision board; example 3 posted out to the participants. Example 1 describes ‘to whom’ the decision aid was delivered: to male staff. They clearly describe ‘where’ the PDA was intended to be used; in example 1 on computers within the workplace; in example 2 in the clinic and in example 3 implicitly in the home setting. They describe when the PDA was used in the clinical pathway of care—in examples 1 and 3, the PDA on screening is delivered to individuals who have not yet entered a care pathway as they are considering whether or not to have screening. In example 2, the extract gives little detail about the patients’ place in the pathway, but it can be established from the information elsewhere in the paper that the PDA was to be used with patients newly diagnosed with depressive disorders during the consultation where a decision about treatment was to be made. The examples describe whether or not health professionals/researchers were involved in the delivery, and, where so, describe any training they received to support delivery. In example 1, health professionals/researchers were not directly involved in delivery—the PDA was designed to be used independently, with assistance on computers available from health educators; example 2 is very clear about the physicians involved in delivering the PDA and extensively states the training delivered to them prior to using the PDA. In example 3, the patient is expected to review the PDA at home without explicit health professional or researcher input. Finally, they describe aspects of the setting or system factors that may influence the PDA delivery beyond the immediate clinical or research setting in which it is delivered. Example 1 describes in detail various system and setting factors that characterised the context of PDA delivery, which may in turn influence the PDA update and use. For instance, they describe using a range of strategies to promote the PDA and to make it widely and easily accessible (eg, incentives, posters, fliers, announcements), having a high level of buy-in from the management in the form of release time for employees, availability of quiet space and computers. In example 2, it is apparent that the training component is a significant element in supporting the delivery of the PDA.

Item 14 Describe any methods used to assess the degree to which the patient decision aid was delivered and used as intended (also known as fidelity). Fidelity is a key methodological requirement of any intervention study in order to show whether or not the intervention was delivered and used as planned and in the same way for all participants (sometimes called delivery and implementation fidelity). Implementation fidelity is a component of process evaluation and helps the reader assess why the intervention works or does not work (see item 15). This might include a description of the methods used to determine whether or not the PDA was viewed/read/used as planned and in some situations the length of exposure to the PDA (eg, number of minutes of the video observed; length of time using it or which components of an online PDA were accessed and for how long). Reporting how fidelity was assessed may enhance understanding of factors influencing success/failure of the PDA (see items 15, 21 and 24). This item may be reported together with item 15. Example 1 The website monitored whether participants reviewed the assigned intervention [ prostate cancer screening PDA] before their appointments. Men who had not clicked on the assigned link within a week before their appointment received an email reminding them to review the intervention… . Rates of review of the educational materials in the four groups were also compared by logistic regression.53 Example 2 We also assessed, by reviewing the video-recorded encounters, the fidelity with which the decision aid was delivered and used as intended during these encounters using the osteoporosis fidelity checklist.54 This scale is comprises 10 items (present/absent scale), and results are presented as the percentage of items present.32 Example 3 In addition to a condition-specific educational pamphlet [prostate cancer PDA], participants received a maximum of two tailored telephone education calls within 1 month … by trained graduate-level health educators. Treatment fidelity checks were conducted on 44% of calls. Trained raters listened to audiotaped calls and checked whether key points were covered and the interventionist spoke at an appropriate pace, addressed questions and probed appropriately.55 Explanation Example 1 describes limited monitoring of whether patients viewed the PDA, without specifying detail of viewing component parts, but allowing analysis to be undertaken to reveal differential access across comparison groups to support interpretation of results (see item 21). It also incorporates a mechanism to increase use. Example 2 describes use of a fidelity checklist applied to video recordings of the consultation to assess fidelity of use of an in-consultation PDA, as well as testing for contamination across into the control arm by capturing clinician behaviour. Example 3 describes the method for assuring fidelity of the tailored education telephone calls alongside the pamphlet PDA.

Item 15 Describe any methods used to understand how and why the patient decision aid works (also known as process evaluation) or cite other documents that describe the methods. Process evaluation is increasingly recognised and recommended as a key component of evaluations of complex interventions, when the impact of the interventions may be highly dependent on the context within which they are delivered. It has been defined as ‘a study which aims to understand the functioning of an intervention, by examining implementation, mechanisms of impact, and contextual factors. Process evaluation is complementary to, but not a substitute for, high quality outcomes evaluation’.56 It is an assessment undertaken to understand how and why a PDA works or does not work in a specific study, and links back to fidelity in item 14. Process evaluations explore implementation issues and contextual factors within the trial. They help to distinguish between ineffective interventions (failure of intervention) and badly delivered interventions (implementation failure). They can illuminate the reasons behind effectiveness or ineffectiveness, thus potentially contribute to understanding the active ingredients of an intervention and the way that an intervention is actually delivered in practice. They may also help describe barriers and facilitators to implementation that may be of value to those who wish to implement the intervention in a different context. In some circumstances, they may allow for adaptation of the trial at an early stage to maximise the efficiency or quality of the evaluation.57 Process evaluations may be published within the report of the evaluation or sometimes as a separate report. Example 1 The process evaluation of this study consisted of: Open interviews with a sample of 15 patients who did and did not receive the allocated intervention … . A verbatim transcript was created for each interview. Coding and analysis was performed with the ATLAS.ti software package. Researcher observation of clinicians discussing implementation of the intervention during clinical meetings, which were recorded in a notebook by a research assistant. Themes of interest were identified by the research team and further discussed with the clinical teams when necessary. A questionnaire-based survey among clinicians consisting of three parts: (1) investigating their attitude towards shared decision making and the use of a web-based decision aid … ; (2) examining potential hampering factors for shared decision making … ; and (3) exploring to what extent clinicians considered patients to be capable and interested in shared decision making … This process evaluation provided data to shed light on how well the intervention was implemented, to what extent the trial outcomes were related to the quality of the implementation and the setting in which it was implemented and what processes might have mediated these relations.58 Example 2 A parallel qualitative study, Thematic Observational Analysis of DARTSII [Decision Analysis in Routine Treatment Study II], was conducted alongside the RCT of the DARTSII decision support tool. Multiple methods were used to understand the interactional processes of the trial consultations and participants’ experiences and understandings of the trial and of any advice they were given. The first 30 participants recruited to the RCT were invited to take part in the qualitative study … , With participants’ consent, consultations (n=29) across the three arms of the trial were video recorded. Within 5 days of the consultation, participants (n=30) were interviewed about general issues related to their experience of [atrial fibrillation], their experience of the consultation and their understanding of how, and what, treatment decisions were reached within it. Participants (n=26) were interviewed for a second time 90–100 days after the consultation. This interview elicited participants’ views of the specific consequences they attributed to the consultation, their post hoc evaluation of the decision reached and the extent to which they believed that their expectations had been met.59 Explanation Example 1 was included within the report of the RCT and describes several complementary methods used. It includes a clear description of the methods applied, and a rationale for the process evaluation (what it was intended to add to the trial). Example 2 was published alongside, and cited within, the report of the linked RCT. Both describe mixed methods approaches with quantitative and qualitative elements (see item 23).

Item 16 Identify theories, models or frameworks used to guide the design of the evaluation and selection of study measures. To enable researchers, PDA developers and service providers to interpret and build on the findings from PDA evaluation studies, it is important the authors describe the frameworks, models and/or theories used to evaluate their PDA, making explicit the links between the PDA and methods and measures used in the evaluation. These frameworks, models and/or theories guide the questions asked, measures used and interpretation of analysis and discussion.60 Theories enable us to understand, predict and change phenomena or processes by providing a framework within which to develop and test hypotheses, and interpret data.61 The rationale for which measures are used is key to understanding if the PDA worked to support people’s decision making, and engagement with health professionals, and also whether or not using a PDA impacts on healthcare and patient-reported outcomes. There is underuse and under-reporting of the theories used in developing and evaluating PDAs.3 6 Without a theoretical framework or rationale to guide the choice of measures, evidence about how and why PDAs work, and in what contexts, will continue to be limited. These findings are essential to understanding the mechanisms of why PDAs work in practice, and how they can be integrated into usual care. Example 1 We developed and tested a decision support intervention based on the Ottawa Decision Support Framework, which provides an approach to supporting individuals in making high-quality decisions that are informed and consistent with their values.62 In the context of prostate cancer testing, we would add that a high-quality decision is one that is consistent with men’s preferences.20 The Ottawa framework identifies determinants of suboptimal healthcare decisions that may be modified by decision support interventions, including: problems with perceptions of the decision (eg, inadequate knowledge, unclear values, decisional conflict), perceptions of others (eg, limited knowledge of others’ opinions and practices, inadequate support), and personal and external resources to make the decision (eg, ability to talk with a physician).63 The present intervention addressed these problematic determinants of prostate cancer testing decisions. [Introduction] […] We hypothesised that relative to men randomised to an attention control condition, men randomised to a prostate cancer decision support intervention condition would have: greater gains in knowledge about prostate cancer and prostate cancer testing, lower decision conflict, greater likelihood of talking with their doctor about prostate cancer testing and greater likelihood of acting on their intentions to test. [Introduction] Knowledge was assessed with a 14-item index … . Decision conflict related to prostate cancer testing was measured using a modified version of the validated Decisional Conflict Scale (DCS).64 … At post-test, they reported whether they had visited their primary care physician and discussed testing since the pre-test interview … . At post-test, men were asked whether they had "decided to get tested in the future for prostate cancer" (no/yes). This measure of testing intention indicates men’s preference for testing or not testing.55 [Methods] Example 2 According to Fuzzy Trace Theory,65 it is possible that participants made an initial decision at post-test based on their knowledge and attitudes at that time, and then forgot details by follow-up but remembered their general decision. These participants would, therefore, make a decision at follow-up based on their initial (post-test) knowledge and feelings. Three different ‘informed decision’ scores were calculated to account for the various ways participants may have arrived at an informed decision. Post-test knowledge, attitudes and intentions were used for the ‘post-test informed decision’ score. Follow-up knowledge, attitudes and behaviour were used for the ‘follow-up informed decision’ score. Finally, post-test knowledge and follow-up attitudes and behaviour were used for the ‘latent knowledge informed decision’ score.66 Explanation These examples show that the authors used measures to evaluate the PDA in the context of the theories or frameworks that guided their PDA development and evaluation. Example 1 describes development based on the Ottawa Decision Support Framework,46 identifies targeted outcomes based on that and lists outcome measures appropriate to the framework. Example 2 quotes Fuzzy Trace Theory65 and explains the timing of measurement of informed decisions using measures of knowledge, attitudes and intentions or behaviour, at different time points postintervention. The specific frameworks or theories are named and referenced. Readers can trace the constructs and concepts assessed by each measure back to the conceptual framework.

Item 17 For all study measures used to assess the impact of the patient decision aid on patients, health professionals, organisation and health system: Identify the measures

Indicate the timing of administration in relation to exposure to the PDA and healthcare interventions. Item 17 links to item 18, reporting the name and properties of the specific instruments used. A description and rationale explaining the study measures enables readers to evaluate the quality of measurement at multiple levels. First, linking the measure to the theory or conceptual framework of the study allows readers to consider the appropriateness of the measure for addressing the aims of the study (eg, process vs outcome; proximal vs distal outcomes) in relation to the theory/framework (see item 16). Describing the administration of study measures allows readers to assess potential threats to internal design validity (eg, when ‘decision-making satisfaction’ is measured immediately after the PDA or measured after the PDA and physician consultation). This description also allows readers to weigh the scope and potential impact of the results and interpretation for patients, practitioners and/or public health. These descriptions also facilitate methods reviews to further evaluate the use, effectiveness and opportunities for improvement of the measures. Example 1 After the office visit, subjects in the intervention groups completed a post-visit assessment, including a rating of the videotape presentation. Telephone follow-up assessments were conducted at 2 weeks after the baseline assessment and intervention. The same knowledge measure was administered at follow-up. … . At the 2-week follow-up assessment, subjects in the intervention groups were asked the degree to which their preferences for PSA testing were influenced by the videotape and whether they would recommend it to other patients.67 Example 2 Research assistants … scheduled a study visit 1 hour before their next clinic visit. After viewing their randomly assigned video, participants completed postintervention questionnaires … . Postintervention questionnaires assessed participants’ knowledge, decision-making and screening behaviours. The low-literacy 10-item Decisional Conflict Scale and four subscale (Informed, Value Clarity, Support and Uncertainty) scores were summed (yes=0, unsure=2 and no=4) and scaled to a maximum of 100 points, with lower scores indicating less conflict.22 The 12-item Patient Self-Advocacy Scale was scored (yes=1, unsure=2, no=3), summed and divided by 12 for an average score, with lower scores indicating greater self-advocacy.23 Chart review at three months after the study visit confirmed colorectal cancer screening test orders and completion.68 Example 3 We measured three types of outcomes in this study: effectiveness, acceptability, and cost-effectiveness. Effectiveness outcomes were divided into three categories. Our primary effectiveness outcome was change in 10-year predicted CHD [coronary heart disease] risk in participants without known CVD [cardiovascular disease]. Secondary outcomes were measured in participants both without and with known CVD and included changes in blood pressure, cholesterol, aspirin use, medication adherence, dietary behaviours, and physical activity. Tertiary outcomes were measured in all participants and included weight, body mass index (BMI), general quality of life and outcomes related to possible harms (liver function tests (LFTs) and creatinine (Cr)). All outcomes were measured at both 4 months (primary timeframe) and 12 months in both study arms. The details of measurements are described below … .41 Explanation Example 1 is clear about the timing of the measures with respect to the index clinic visit and viewing of the PDA, although it does not clearly identify the measure(s). Example 2 clearly identifies the measures used and states that they were administered after viewing the PDA but before the initial clinic visit. Example 3 lists the range of measures used, categorised by type of outcome, and their timing, and indicates that further detail is included later (see item 18).