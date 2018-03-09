Standards for UNiversal reporting of patient Decision Aid Evaluation studies: the development of SUNDAE Checklist

Without comprehensive and clear reporting of the PDA content and evaluation methods, there is limited evidence to understand which PDAs work and in what context. To address these gaps, an international workgroup was formed to develop and reach consensus on a set of reporting guidelines to improve the quality of manuscripts describing PDA evaluation studies.

The evidence base for PDA effectiveness relies on accurate, complete and high-quality reports of evaluation studies. Despite the availability of reporting guidelines for a wide range of methodologies and interventions, investigators involved in the latest update of IPDAS and Cochrane reviews identified pervasive and significant gaps in published PDA evaluation studies. The problems included poor or limited reporting of the PDA content, development methods, delivery and evaluation methods. 9 12 17 For example, the description of PDAs was often so limited that Cochrane reviewers had to obtain copies of the PDAs to determine their content and elements (eg, benefits and harms, patient stories, probabilities). 18 Further, a systematic review of measures used in PDA evaluations found that the description of the outcome measures used was often inadequate, particularly for the core outcomes related to decision quality and decision-making process outcomes. 17

The number and types of PDAs being developed, tested and reported in the literature have expanded considerably. The latest published update of the Cochrane systematic review of PDAs included 105 randomised trials. 3 Compared with usual care, using PDAs improves patients’ knowledge of and expectations about healthcare outcomes, reduces decisional conflict, increases decision quality and increases patient participation in decision making. 3 The International Patient Decision Aid Standards (IPDAS) Collaboration has synthesised evidence across professional and disciplinary domains to develop quality standards for PDA development. In 2013, the IPDAS Collaboration published 12 papers updating the definitions, evidence and emerging research areas for all quality dimensions. 5–16

Patient decision aids (PDAs) are evidence-based interventions designed to help people make informed and deliberated choices among healthcare options. 1 2 At a minimum, PDAs provide accurate and unbiased information on options and relevant outcomes, help patients clarify their values and treatment preferences, and provide guidance in steps of decision making and deliberation. 3 4

Methods

The development of SUNDAE Checklist, or Standards for UNiversal reporting of patient Decision Aid Evaluations, followed the recommended process for developing and disseminating reporting guidelines put forth by EQUATOR (Enhancing the QUAlity and Transparency Of health Research).19 20 The development process has five phases: (1) planning phase, (2) drafting phase, (3) consensus phase, (4) dissemination phase and (5) maintenance phase (see figure 1). The first three phases are complete and reported in this manuscript. The phases are listed generally in the order they were initiated; however, the process was iterative within and between phases rather than purely sequential.

Figure 1 SUNDAE guideline development process to date. EQUATOR, Enhancing the QUAlity and Transparency Of health Research; IPDAS, International Patient Decision Aid Standards; SUNDAE, Standards for UNiversal reporting of patient Decision Aid Evaluations.

Planning phase The purpose of this phase was to secure resources, conduct a needs assessment, review existing guidelines, and set a timeline and scope for the project. A reporting guideline workgroup (IPDAS-RG), led by KRS and RT, was set up to facilitate the guideline development. The cochairs received support and endorsement from the IPDAS Steering Committee, and then invited authors from each of the 12 IPDAS chapters to join the workgroup. Fourteen experts in PDA research representing a range of countries and disciplines (medicine, nursing, psychology, decision science and health services research) agreed to participate in the IPDAS-RG. The workgroup communicated through regular conference calls and emails, and held three in-person meetings to enable discussion and debate over the course of the project. The IPDAS-RG conducted a needs assessment to characterise the scope and range of issues that might be addressed with improved reporting of PDA evaluation studies. Workgroup members examined each of the 12 IPDAS core dimensions, and summarised gaps in current reporting, the significance of the problem, evidence supporting the inclusion of specific items on PDA evaluations and the challenges to full reporting. We grouped gaps into major categories (eg, terminology, decision aid components, research methods) and counted the number of chapters documenting a reporting gap in those categories. Next, the workgroup reviewed and catalogued existing guidelines to determine whether the gaps could be addressed in full or in part by existing reporting guidelines. Relevant guidelines included CONSORT (CONsolidated Standards of Reporting Trials) and its extensions,21 TREND (Transparent Reporting of Evaluations with Nonrandomized Designs),22 STROBE (Strengthening The Reporting of Observational Studies in Epidemiology),23 TIDieR (Template for Intervention Description and Replication),24 CReDECI (Criteria for Reporting the Development and Evaluation of Complex Interventions in healthcare),25 SQUIRE (Standards for Quality Improvement Reporting Excellence),26 and STaRI (Standards for Reporting Implementation studies of complex interventions).27 The group prioritised issues for inclusion in the guidelines when there was (1) evidence that the item or limited reporting of the item impacted outcomes and/or interpretation of decision aid evaluation results; (2) inconsistent or limited reporting impacted the ability to conduct meta-analyses and/or systematic reviews to generate evidence; or (3) inconsistent or limited reporting, despite being included in existing reporting guidelines. The workgroup also agreed that the new guidelines would avoid overlap with other guidelines when possible, have language consistent with existing guidelines where items are similar, and focus on reporting studies of PDA evaluation. Although some of the items may be relevant for studies describing development or implementation of PDAs, the focus is on evaluation studies. Once the need for reporting guidelines was clarified, the workgroup submitted proposals to governmental agencies and foundations to secure funding for the work.

Drafting phase The goal of this phase was to generate, test and refine an initial list of items to be included in the SUNDAE Checklist. As shown in figure 1, this phase had three steps. First, the workgroup used the findings from its needs assessment and review of existing guidelines to draft emerging items. Second, the workgroup came together in the first in-person meeting to review and comment on the items. The workgroup discussed the importance, relevance, overlap with existing guidelines and feasibility of reporting the requested information for each item. Two outside experts, lead authors of SQUIRE and TIDieR reporting guidelines, also attended the meeting and provided advice on guideline development methodology and process. The meeting resulted in consensus on the scope and purpose of the guideline, a draft of the 83 potential items to be included, a clear plan for next steps and allocation of tasks. Third, IPDAS-RG members pilot-tested the draft of the 83 checklist items on nine published manuscripts of PDA evaluation studies. The selected publications were authored by the workgroup members in order to enable assessment of whether the information was available but not reported, or not available. Each article had two reviewers, the article’s author and an independent reviewer. The reviewers assessed whether and where each proposed item was reported and the ease of finding each item. If items were not present, reviewers assessed whether the information could feasibly be reported in the manuscript. Results of the pilot study were discussed among the workgroup, and revisions were made to the items to improve clarity and feasibility.