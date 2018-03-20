You are here

Thank you to our reviewers
2017 Thank you to our frequent reviewers

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/bmjqs-2017-reviewers2

The Editor would like to publicly acknowledge the people listed below who served as reviewers on the journal during 2017. Without their efforts, the quality of the journal could not be sustained.

Adelman, Jason (1)

Agyeman-Duah, Josephine (1)

Alexander, Gregory (2)

Allaudeen, Nazima (1)

Alsaidan, Jamilah (1)

Amaral, Andre (2)

Amato, Mary (2)

Ancker, Jessica S (1)

Anselmi, Laura (1)

Ashcroft, Richard (1)

Au, Selena (1)

Ayatollahi, Haleh (1)

Aylin, Paul (3)

Bahl, Vinita (3)

Baker, Rachel (1)

Baker, Richard (2)

Barclay, Matthew (2)

Bardach, Naomi (1)

Bardsley, Martin (1)

Barrett, Jon (1)

Barry, Heather (1)

Batalden, Paul (1)

Baum, Karyn (1)

Beach, Mary (1)

Beckett, Daniel (1)

Bell, Brian (1)

Bell, Helen (1)

Bell, Sigall (1)

Benin, Andrea (1)

Benn, Jonathan (1)

Berman, Rebecca (1)

Beuzekom, Martie (1)

Bhatia, Sacha (1)

Bilimoria, Karl (1)

Bion, Julian (1)

Bismark, Marie (1)

Bisognano, Maureen (1)

Bissett, Ian (1)

Blackmore, Craig (2)

Blecker, Saul (1)

Boissy, Adrienne (2)

Boockvar, Kenneth (1)

Bottle, Alex (4)

Bourdeaux, Chris (1)

Boussat, Bastien (2)

Bower, Peter (1)

Boyle, Adrian (1)

Bradley, Elizabeth (1)

Brady, Michael (1)

Brett, Stephen (1)

Bridges, Jackie (1)

Britton, Kathryn (1)

Brunetti, Marissa A (2)

Burden, Marisha (1)

Burke, Laura (1)

Burke, Robert (4)

Calder, Lisa (1)

Calvert, James (1)

Campbell, John (1)

Campbell, Marion (2)

Card, Alan (3)

Carlile, Narath (1)

Carter, Pam (2)

Caverly, Tanner (1)

Centofanti, John Eugenio (1)

Chan, Paul (1)

Chan, Teresa (1)

Chang, David (1)

Chartier, Lucas (1)

Cheah, Andre (1)

Choi, JK (1)

Chung, Arlene (1)

Clay-Williams, Robyn (1)

Clay, Brian (1)

Clement, Fiona (1)

Clement, Jan P (1)

Coffey, Trey (1)

Coker, Tumaini (1)

Collins, Kate (1)

Combs, Brandon (1)

Cranley, Lisa (1)

Crevensten, Henry (1)

Croft, Lindsay (1)

Crosswaite, Kate (1)

Crowe, Sonya (1)

Curran, Vernon (1)

Curtis, J …

