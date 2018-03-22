Speak up-related climate and its association with healthcare workers’ speaking up and withholding voice behaviours: a cross-sectional survey in Switzerland

Introduction ‘Speaking up’ of healthcare workers (HCWs) has raised considerable attention as an important resource for improving quality and patient safety during the last years. Speaking up is defined as assertive communication of patient safety concerns through information, questions or opinions where immediate action is needed to avoid patient harm.1 2 Several studies report positive associations of speaking up with patient safety.3–5 Examples of typical ‘unsafe acts’ in clinical settings that require speaking up are violations of hygiene protocols, medication administration errors or patient management decisions (eg, delayed transfer to the intensive care unit). In practice, speaking up can be very challenging and withholding voice is common among healthcare staff. Recent qualitative and quantitative research examined barriers for speaking up. The presence of audience (patients or relatives, coworkers), power dynamics, feelings of resignation and fears to damage relationships (with colleagues and superiors) have been identified as major reasons for withholding voice.1 6–8 Authority gradients within the organisation or team strongly affect voicing behaviours.3 8 9 However, an individuals’ decision to speak up or not is complex, dynamic and depends on the specific context and situation and, for example, previous speaking up interactions.10–12 Both, speaking up and withholding voice, are driven by motivational and intentional aspects.9 13 Different approaches towards the conceptualisation of ‘voicing behaviours’ exist. In patient safety research, the terms ‘speaking up’ and ‘withholding voice’ are commonly considered as opposite poles of an unidimensional construct, that is, not speaking up is regarded equivalent to withholding voice and vice versa. However, withholding voice can be defined as an intentional behaviour not to verbalise ideas, information and opinions for the improvement of patient safety and is thus more than the absence of speaking up. Other disciplines such as organisational psychology and sociology have conceptualised speaking up and withholding voice as different dimensions of communication, allowing a more detailed insight in communication behaviour. Different forms of voice and silence can be discriminated along the content, the targets and the motives of voicing behaviours.14 For example, Dyne et al argue that employee silence and voice are best conceptualised as separate, multidimensional constructs and—based on the underlying motives—differentiate three types of silence (acquiescent silence, defensive silence and prosocial silence) and the three parallel types of voice (acquiescent voice, defensive voice and prosocial voice).13 In the context of whistleblowing and organisational deaf and silence, Jones and Kelly discuss that employees often send less formal and explicit voicing signals that are neither speaking up nor silence but that these signals often go unheard within organisations.15 Individuals’ speaking up behaviours are influenced by personal (eg, age, personality), organisational (eg, hierarchy) and contextual factors, such as safety climate.6 12 16 Patient safety climate covers various aspects that are relevant for speaking up, such as psychological safety, leadership and teamwork climate. Manapragada and Bruk-Lee conceptualise ‘organisational climate’ as an explicit motive for employee silence about safety issues.17 However, the relationship between safety climate dimensions and speaking up behaviours is complex and not unambiguous. On the individual level, simulation studies present conflicting evidence whether trainee’s speaking up behaviours towards their supervisors can be manipulated by this supervisors’ encouraging or discouraging communication dynamics before.18 19 On the organisational level, evidence regarding the relationship between unit climate, psychological safety and staff speaking up behaviours is somewhat inconclusive as well.7 20 While it is clear that the complex dynamics between organisational climate and an individuals’ voicing behaviours are not yet fully understood, these findings have also to be interpreted in light of how the underlying concepts are defined, operationalised and measured. For example, voicing behaviours are directly connected to specific events that triggered safety concerns and are thus highly context-specific whereas measures of perceived climate and its dimensions are rather generalised, sometimes inert conglomerates of experiences, perceptions and expectations. Climate may or may not only affect whether and how concerns are voiced, but may also even render how safety threats and unsafe behaviours are observed. In a climate in which unsafe acts become routine deviances and are obviously accepted employees may not even recognise them as instances that could require speaking up.21 As a very simplified example, frequent episodes of speaking up by staff may indicate either ‘poor patient safety’ or a ‘good safety climate’ or both. In summary, while speaking up-related safety climate is a valuable concept, there are still many open questions regarding its associations with speaking up behaviours of staff.22 In healthcare, little is known about the prevalence of different types of safety-related voicing behaviours and the relevance of safety climate for these. The main aim of our study was thus to examine the relationship between HCWs safety-related speaking up behaviours and speak up-related climate, discriminating between voicing and withholding concerns. In a first step, we assessed the frequencies of safety-related voicing behaviours withholding voice and speaking up. Second, we studied the associations of speak up-related climate with speaking up and withholding voice behaviours.

Methods Survey instrument We used a recently developed survey instrument which covers an individual’s speaking up-related past behaviours and perceptions of speaking up-related climate (see online supplementary appendix).23 Supplementary data [bmjqs-2017-007388-SP1.docx] The frequency of speak up-related behaviours includes three scales addressing (1) the frequency of perceived safety concerns (‘perceived concerns scale’ with three items), (2) the frequency of withholding voice, that is, NOT to speak up in specified situations (‘withholding voice scale’ with four items) and (3) the frequency of speaking up (‘speak up scale’ SUS with four items). Response options for the items in these scales are anchored to ‘in the last 4 weeks’ and include ‘never’ (0 times in the last 4 weeks), ‘rarely’ (1–2 times), ‘sometimes’ (3–5 times), ‘often’ (6–10 times) and ‘very often’ (more than 10 times during the last 4 weeks). Thus, higher mean scale values (range: 1–5) indicate higher frequencies of past speaking up and withholding voice behaviours, respectively. Speak up-related climate is assessed by 11 items organised in three subscales: (1) the psychological safety for speaking up scale (PSS with five items), (2) the encouraging environment for speaking up scale (EES with three items) and (3) the resignation scale (RES with three items). The answers are coded in a 7-point-Likert scale from ‘strongly disagree with this statement’ to ‘strongly agree with this statement’. Thus, higher mean scale scores (range: 1–7) indicate higher levels of perceived psychological safety at workplace, higher levels of perceiving the workplace as encouraging speaking up and higher levels of resignation with speaking up, respectively. Detailed information about item development, item selection and about psychometric testing of the German version of the questionnaire is available in Richard et al’s study.23 In brief, psychometric testing (ie, explorative factor analyses (principal component analysis), reliabilities of the explored scales (Cronbach’s alpha) and interitem analysis) was performed and the alpha of the climate scale was considered good with 0.86. Analysis of variance was used to assess known-groups validity. The Swiss-German-language survey was translated and back-translated into French and Italian by professional translators. Native bilingual speakers (one French/German and one Italian/German speaker) working in the patient safety field considered the final version of the translated questionnaires as accurate after some minor revisions. Statistical analysis Descriptive statistics (means and percentages of items and scales) assessed the distribution of the data. For easier interpretation, responses to the behaviour items were also dichotomised. The rule for splitting values was not based on distribution of responses (eg, median split) but on theoretical considerations to represent reporting of the behaviour versus non-reporting of the behaviour: responses on the 1–5 frequency scales were split and recoded as ‘0’ (‘never in the last 4 weeks’) or ‘1’ (‘at least once during the past 4 weeks’, covering ‘rarely’, ‘sometimes’, ‘often’, ‘very often’). Percentages of responders with reporting the behaviour at least once in the past 4 weeks are reported. Cronbach’s alpha was calculated as a measure of internal consistency of scales. Multivariable logistic regression analyses were used to model HCWs reported speaking up and withholding voice behaviours as outcome. The sample median was used as the cut-off value (<median vs ≥median) to dichotomise withholding voice and speaking up behaviours as dependent variables. Based on our hypotheses, the three speaking up-related climate scales (encouraging environment, psychological safety, resignation), perceived safety concerns and respondents’ personal characteristics (age, gender, clinical function, years of employment in the hospital) were included as independent variables. We computed r wg(j) using rectangular (uniform) null distribution over all climate items as an index of inter-rater agreement among respondents within hospital-sites to examine whether HCWs share perceptions of speak up-related climate within their organisation.24 The value of r wg —sometimes called ‘climate strength’—for patient safety climate research has recently been emphasised.25 26 r wg(j) values between 0.00 and 0.30 indicate lack of agreement, between 0.31 and 0.50 weak agreement, between 0.51 and 0.70 moderate agreement, between 0.71 and 0.90 strong agreement or very strong agreement (values>0.90).27 Due to the hierarchical structure of data (individuals within hospitals), we used multilevel regression modelling. ‘Level 1’ comprised individual responders whereas ‘level 2’ consisted of the nine hospital sites. We started with an intercept-only model (‘empty model’ without explanatory variables) to compute the variance between clusters (ie, hospital sites) divided by the overall variance (intraclass correlation coefficient (ICC)). A non-zero ICC implies that the observations are not independent. Likelihood ratio tests were computed to compare standard logistic regression models against the multilevel models. To model the contextual effects of speak up-related climate, the aggregated speak up-related climate scales (mean over hospital-sites) were added as level-2 explanatory variables. A likelihood ratio test was conducted to compare random intercept (only the intercept is allowed to differ across clusters) and random coefficient models (where slope and intercept are allowed to vary across clusters). Variance inflation factors were computed to check for multicollinearity between the included level-1 variables. For all models, VIF values were <2 indicating that collinearity was negligible. The final regression model was used to predict outcome probabilities for various scenarios. For all analyses, p<0.05 was considered statistically significant (two-sided). Study population The survey was conducted in one paediatric university hospital and one general hospital located in the German-speaking part of Switzerland, in six sites of a general hospital in the French-speaking part and in one general hospital in the Italian-speaking part of Switzerland. Hospitals participated with several major clinical departments, that is, internal medicine, surgery, emergency and intensive care units and others. All medical staff, mainly doctors and nurses, were asked to participate and received a self-administered written questionnaire, either by official or by internal mail. Hospitals sent two reminders per email to the entire sample.

Results Of invited staff (n=2965), 1085 individuals completed the questionnaire (participation rate of 36.6%; range between hospitals: 31%–42%). Responders with profession other than nurses or doctors or with missing data on their clinical function were dropped from this analysis yielding a final sample of 979 completed questionnaires. Of responders, 81% were female, 21% were doctors and their mean age was 40 years. Sample characteristics are provided in table 1. Having perceived patient safety concerns at least once during the last 4 weeks was reported frequently by doctors and nurses (between 62% and 80% depending on the single items). Withholding voice at least once during the past 4 weeks was reported by 19%–39% of HCWs depending on the respective item. Speaking up at least once during the past 4 weeks was reported by more than half of the HCWs (55%–76%) (table 2). Table 1 Characteristics of the study sample (n=979) Table 2 Frequencies of reporting perceived concerns, withholding voice and speaking up for at least once in the past 4 weeks (dichotomised) by professional group (n=979 with non-missing clinical function data) Cronbach’s alpha for the climate scales were 0.82 (psychological safety), 0.77 (encouraging environment), 0.65 (resignation) and 0.86 (total scale). In simple logistic regression, the total speak up-related climate scale (OR=0.46, p<0.001), defined as the mean over all items of PSS, EES and RES (RES reverse coded), frequently perceiving concerns (OR=1.60, p<0.001) and being a nursing expert (OR=0.47, p=0.047) or a senior/chief doctor (OR=0.31, p=0.002) were significantly associated with frequent withholding voice, that is, equal or above the median frequency of withholding voice. Contrary, only frequently perceiving concerns (OR=2.76, p<0.001) and being a nursing expert (OR=3.22, p=0.005) or a senior/chief doctor (OR=2.22, p=0.041) but not climate (OR=1.00, p=0.98) were significantly associated with frequent speaking up, that is, equal or above the median frequency of speaking up. The level of inter-rater agreement in speak up-related climate ratings among staff from the same hospital ranged between r wg(j) =0.50 and r wg(j) =0.90 among hospitals indicating moderate to strong agreement in climate ratings of staff from the same hospital. The mean r wg(j) was 0.77 (SD 0.13). The ICC of the empty multilevel logistic regression model with frequent speaking up as outcome was 0.016, indicating that the variance at the hospital level accounted for 1.6% of the total variance (LR test vs logistic model χ²=0.0421). The ICC of the empty model with frequent withholding voice as outcome was 0.001, indicating that the variance at the hospital level accounted for 0.1% of the total variance (LR test vs logistic model χ²=0.4339). Likelihood ratio tests were conducted to compare random intercept with random coefficient models (where slope and intercept of the climate scales allowed to vary across clusters). All tests indicated that the simpler models fitted the data better. Results of the final multilevel models are reported in table 3. Frequently perceiving safety concerns was strongly associated with both voicing behaviours, speaking up (OR 2.76, p<0.001) and withholding voice (OR 1.59, p<0.001). Higher scores on the encouraging environment scale were associated with a higher likelihood to report frequent speaking up (OR 1.25, p=0.005) and a lower likelihood to report frequent withholding voice (OR 0.82, p=0.006). A higher level of psychological safety was associated with lower likelihood to report high frequencies of speaking up (OR 0.78, p=0.024). Higher levels of resignation were associated with higher frequencies of withholding voice (OR 1.49, p<0.001), but not speaking up. Nursing experts and senior physicians were more likely to report frequent speaking up behaviours (OR 3.51, p=0.005 and OR 2.21, p=0.058) and less likely to report frequent withholding voice (OR 0.43, p=0.035 and OR 0.28, p=0.002). The non-significance of the hospital-site mean climate scales in both models indicates that there is no contextual effect of speak up-related climate on voicing behaviours over and above the individual-level effects. The hospital-site level explained 1% of the variance in frequently speaking up and 0.1% of the variance in withholding voice and was not significant. Table 3 Results of multilevel logistic regression analysis with frequent speak up (SUS) and frequent withholding voice (WVS) as outcomes The joint effects of perceived encouraging environment (EES) and resignation (RES) levels on the probability of high frequencies of voicing behaviours for four professional groups are illustrated in figures 1 and 2, keeping all other variables at their mean. As this simulation shows, even at moderate levels of EES and RES (both values fixed at 4), the predicted probability of reporting a high frequency of withholding voice lies above the virtual cut-off of p=0.5 for all professional (and thus hierarchical) groups. Contrarily, at moderate levels of EES and RES, the predicted probability of high speaking up frequency is ≥0.5 for all groups, except residents. Even at lowest levels of EES and RES, nursing experts are rather likely to report high frequencies of speaking up (p=0.61). Figure 1 Predicted probability of reporting high withholding voice frequency (≥the population median) relative to encouraging environment (EES, increasing values with range 1–7) and resignation levels (RES, decreasing values with range 1–7) by professional group, keeping all other variables at the mean. The dashed red line indicates the theoretical cut-off at p=0.5. EES, encouraging environment for speaking up scale; RES, resignation scale. Figure 2 Predicted probability of reporting high speaking up frequency (≥the population median) relative to encouraging environment (EES, increasing values with range 1–7) and resignation levels (RES, decreasing values with range 1–7) by professional group, keeping all other variables at the mean. The dashed red line indicates the theoretical cut-off at p=0.5. EES, encouraging environment for speaking up scale; RES, resignation scale.