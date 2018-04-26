Article Text
Thank you to our reviewers
2017 Thank you to our frequent reviewers
Statistics from Altmetric.com
View Full Text
We would like to extend our gratitude to all of our reviewers for making it possible for BMJ Quality and Safety to publish the highest quality content by providing their rigorous clinical, …
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.
Copyright information:
© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2018. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.